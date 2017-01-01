Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR quality. Offers great content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and ESPN. And streams live sports and news.1
- Order 9.15
- Available 9.22
4K HDR sets a new standard.
4K gives you a crisper picture using four times more pixels than standard HD. High Dynamic Range (HDR) delivers brighter, more realistic colors and greater detail. From the hottest new movie to your favorite TV show, everything is more lifelike than ever.
“Find movies in 4K HDR”
News and sports. Streaming live.
Apple TV 4K offers the live content you care about most — news and sports. You’ll find your favorite sports from apps like NBA and MLB and late breaking news from apps like Bloomberg and CNN, so it’s easier than ever to watch the live programming you love.2
“Put on the Warriors Game”
The Apple TV app puts everything you watch in one place.
The Apple TV app lets you browse content from over 60 video services without switching from one app to the next. You’ll find movies, shows, and handpicked recommendations. The Apple TV app is already on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and works seamlessly across them all. So if you stop watching in one place, you can start again later on a different device.
“Play the latest episode of Game of Thrones”
You ask.
Siri delivers.
No more typing to find exactly what you’re looking for. Just ask Siri for a movie, show, genre, actor, or song you love. Siri also shines when you’re not sure what you want. Just say something like “Show me movies in 4K,” and Siri delivers.
-
Open HBO
-
Play What About Us
-
Open Minecraft
-
Find ‘80s movies
Super performance. Superior graphics.
The A10X Fusion chip provides a powerful platform for enjoying richer, more interactive games and apps. And you’ll find them all in the App Store for Apple TV. When you add accessories like game controllers and headphones, you can take your experience to the next level.
Your photos, videos, and music. It’s all on TV.
Enjoy photos and videos from your iCloud Photo Library or shared albums on the big screen.3 Connect Apple Music to your home theater. And let your friends and family share their photos and videos with AirPlay.
Share photos, presentations, websites, and more.
AirPlay is an easy way for you or your guests to wirelessly share whatever’s on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac in dramatic big-screen fashion.
Control your smart home through Apple TV.
Shut your garage door. Control your home’s heat or air conditioning. Double-check the locks. Apple TV lets you use your iOS device to control HomeKit-enabled accessories remotely with the Home app.Learn more