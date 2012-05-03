An iconic collaboration.

The culmination of a partnership based on parallel thinking, singular vision, and mutual regard, Apple Watch Hermès is a unique timepiece designed with both utility and beauty in mind. The latest collection features finely handcrafted leather bands from Hermès and Apple-designed watch faces based on the iconic Clipper, Cape Cod, and Espace Hermès watches. Its artful simplicity makes Apple Watch Hermès the ultimate tool for modern life — and an elegant way to live a better day.

Learn more about the features of Apple Watch Series 2

Double Tour

The extra-long band of the iconic Double Tour wraps elegantly twice around the wrist. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 38mm stainless steel case. Bands in additional colors available separately.

Single Tour

The classic Hermès design. The buckle recalls those on the straps of a horse’s girth, a nod to the equestrian heritage of Hermès. Available in Fauve Barenia leather with 38mm and 42mm stainless steel cases. Bands in additional colors available separately.

Single Tour Deployment Buckle

A sleek twist on an Hermès classic. The hidden deployment buckle opens with a click of the two side buttons, and the band fits comfortably and securely. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 42mm stainless steel case.

Double Buckle Cuff

Inspired by a timeless Hermès sandal design, the Double Buckle Cuff beautifully frames the wrist. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 38mm stainless steel case. Bands in two colors available separately.

The exclusive Hermès Sport Band.

Included with every Apple Watch Hermès model.

Light, flexible, and water resistant, the Sport Band in signature Hermès orange is perfect for exercising.

Hermès Bands

Match the look of your Apple Watch to any outfit with an additional Hermès leather band. Available in three designs and multiple colors and leathers, these easily interchangeable bands quickly update your style.

Double Tour

Fauve Barenia Leather 38mm
Etoupe Swift Leather 38mm
Rose Jaipur Epsom Leather 38mm
Bleu Zéphyr Epsom Leather 38mm

Single Tour

Fauve Barenia Leather 38mm | 42mm
Etoupe Swift Leather 38mm | 42mm
Feu Epsom Leather 42mm
Lime Epsom Leather 42mm
Colvert Swift Leather 42mm

Double Buckle Cuff

Fauve Barenia Leather 38mm
Etoupe Swift Leather 38mm

Also available at these locations.

Apple Watch Hermès retail locations, North America

Boston
Apple Boylston Street

815 Boylston StreetBoston, MA 02116(617) 385-9400

Hermès320 Boylston StreetBoston, MA 02116(617) 482-8707

Chicago
Apple North Michigan Avenue

679 North Michigan AvenueChicago, IL 60611(312) 529-9500

Hermès25 East Oak StreetChicago, IL 60611(312) 787-8175

Dallas
Apple NorthPark Center

8687 North Central ExpresswayDallas, TX 75225(214) 765-0820

Hermès21 Highland Park VillageDallas, TX 75205(214) 528-0197

Honolulu

HermèsRoyal Hawaiian Center 2201 Kalakaua AvenueHonolulu, HI 96815(808) 922-5780

Hermès Honolulu Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana BoulevardHonolulu, HI 96814(808) 947-3789

Houston
Apple Houston Galleria

5085 Westheimer RoadHouston, TX 77056(713) 353-5471

Hermès4444 Westheimer RoadSuite B100River Oaks DistrictHouston, TX 77056(713) 623-2177

Las Vegas
Apple The Forum Shops

3500 Las Vegas Boulevard SouthCaesars Palace Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 268-8800

Hermès3720 Las Vegas Boulevard SouthLas Vegas, NV 89158(702) 893-8900

Los Angeles
Apple The Grove

189 The Grove DriveLos Angeles, CA 90036 (323) 617-9800

HermèsSouth Coast Plaza3333 Bristol Street #1424Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 437-1725

Apple South Coast Plaza

3333 Bear StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626 (714) 424-6331

Apple Third Street Promenade

1415 Third Street PromenadeSanta Monica, CA 90401 (310) 633-2670

Hermès434 North Rodeo DriveBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 278-6440

Maxfield8825 Melrose AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90069

Miami
Apple Aventura

19501 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 (305) 914-9826

Apple Lincoln Road

1021 Lincoln RoadMiami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 421-0400

Hermès163 Northeast 39th Street Miami, FL 33137(305) 868-0118

New York
Apple Fifth Avenue

767 Fifth AvenueNew York, NY 10153 (212) 336-1440

Apple West 14th Street

401 West 14th StreetNew York, NY 10014(212) 444-3400

Apple SoHo

103 Prince StreetNew York, NY 10012 (212) 226-3126

Apple Upper East Side

940 Madison AvenueNew York, NY 10021 (646) 343-2700

Hermès691 Madison AvenueNew York, NY 10065(212) 751-3181

Hermès15 Broad StreetNew York, NY 10005(212) 785-3030

Apple World Trade Center

185 Greenwich StreetNew York, NY 10007(646) 802-3800

San Francisco
Apple Infinite Loop

1 Infinite LoopCupertino, CA 95014 (408) 606-5775

Apple Union Square

300 Post StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108 (415) 486-4800

Apple Stanford

379 Stanford Shopping CenterPalo Alto, CA 94304 (650) 798-6180

Hermès125 Grant Avenue San Francisco, CA 94108 (415) 391-7200

Seattle
Apple Bellevue Square

213 Bellevue SquareBellevue, WA 98004(425) 529-0080

Hermès11111 Northeast 8th Street Bellevue, WA 98004 (425) 467-0500

Toronto
Apple Yorkdale

3401 Dufferin StreetToronto, ON M6A 3A1 (416) 785-1776

Hermès130 Bloor Street West Toronto, ON M5S 1N5 (416) 968-8626

Washington, DC
Apple Tysons Corner

1961 Chain Bridge RoadMcLean, VA 22102(703) 336-8450

HermèsCityCenterDC944 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001 (202) 789-4341

Barcelona
Apple Passeig de Gracia

Passeig de Gracia, 1Barcelona 08007932 95 05 00

Berlin

HermèsKurfürstendamm 58 10707 Berlin49 (0)30 32 70 83 75

Birmingham

Apple Birmingham128 New Street BirminghamB2 4DB 0121 224 2100

Brussels
Apple Brussels

Avenue de la Toison d’Or26‑28,Brussels, 10500800 81 685

Hermès50 Boulevard de Waterloo1000 Brussels32 (0) 2 511 20 62

Cannes

Hermès52 boulevard de la Croisette 06400 Cannes33 04 93 39 18 23

Frankfurt

HermèsGoethestrasse 2560313 Frankfurt49 69 29 80 283

Florence
Apple Firenze

Piazza della Repubblica50123 Florence0554641900

Geneva
Apple Rue de Rive

Rue de Rive 41204 Geneva022 318 03 00

Hermès39, rue du Rhône 1204 Geneva41 (0)22 819 07 19

London
Apple Covent Garden

No. 1-7 The PiazzaLondon, WC2E 8HA 020 7447 1400

Apple Regent Street

235 Regent StreetLondon, W1B 2EL020 7153 9000

Hermès155 New Bond Street W1S 2UA London44 (0) 20 7499 8856

Madrid

HermèsC/José Ortega y Gasset, 12 28006 Madrid34 91 578 30 41

Milan

HermèsVia Montenapoleone 12 20121 Milan39 02 76 00 34 95

Moscow

TSUM125009, Moscow Petrovka, 2

HermèsGUM Red Square, 3 109012, Moscow7 495 620 30 19

Munich

Hermès Maximillianstrasse 22 80539 Munich49 (0)89 29 19 703

Apple Rosenstrasse

Rosenstrasse 1 80331 Munich 089 242 145 000

Paris
Apple Opera

12 rue Halévy75009 Paris 01 44 83 42 00

Apple Carrousel du Louvre

99 rue de Rivoli75001 Paris 01 43 16 78 00

Hermès24 rue du Faubourg St Honoré 75008 Paris33 (0)1 40 17 46 00

Hermès17 rue de Sèvres 75006 Paris33 (0)1 42 22 80 83

Colette213 Rue Saint Honore 75001 Paris

Zurich

HermèsBahnhofstrasse 28A 8001 Zurich41 (0)44 211 41 77

Beijing

HermèsG/F, SKP No. 87, Jianguo Road 100025 Beijing86 (0)10 8588 8278

Apple Sanlitun

Building 6, No. 19, Sanlitun RoadTaikoo Li Sanlitun, Chaoyang District 100027 Beijing4006171363

Chengdu

HermèsG/F, Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li 8 Zhongshamao Avenue 610021 Chengdu86 28 6465 7260

Guangzhou

HermèsG/F, La Perle Shopping MallNo.367, Huan Shi Dong Lu510065 Guangzhou86 20 8331 3078

Hangzhou

HermèsN°24 Hu Bin Road 310006 Hangzhou86 571 8715 8330

Hong Kong
Apple ifc mall

International Finance Centre 8 Finance Street Central, Hong Kong39721500

Apple Causeway Bay

Hysan Place500 Hennessy RoadCauseway Bay, Hong Kong 39793100

Apple Canton Road

100 Canton RoadTsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong 39798800

Apple Festival Walk

Festival Walk80 Tat Chee AvenueKowloon Tong, Hong Kong3979 3600

HermèsShop G06-09 The Galleria 9 Queen’s Road Central Central, Hong Kong852 2525 5900

HermèsShop G001, G Floor & Level 1Harbour City, 5 Canton RoadTsimshatsui, Kowloon,Hong Kong852 2866 3118

Kobe

HermèsGround floor, Kyu‑Kyoryuchi 38th building,40, Akashi-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe‑shi, Hyogo650-0037 Kobe81 (0)78 331 8121

Macao

HermèsThe Shoppes at Four SeasonsShop 1116, Level 1Cotai StripMacao853 2899 8832

Apple Store, Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau The Promenade Cotai, Macao 87919000

Melbourne
Apple Chadstone

Chadstone Shopping Centre 1341 Dandenong Road Chadstone, VIC 3148 (03) 9038 7500

Nagoya

Hermès3-5-1 Sakae, Naka-Ku, Nagoya‑shi,460-8669 Aichi 81 (0) 52 252 1111

Osaka
Apple Shinsaibashi

UrbanBLD Shinsaibashi1-5-5 Shinsaibashi, Chuo‑ku, Osaka-shi Osaka, 542-0086064963 4500

Hermès 3-10-25 Minamisenba, Chuo‑ku Osaka, 542-0081 81 (0)6 4704 7110

Seoul

HermèsHyundai Department Store COEX 1F517, Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu135-730 Seoul82 (0)2 3467 8822

Shinsegae, Boon The Shop89-3 Cheongdam, Gangnam‑Gu 135-954 Seoul

Shinsegae Department Store ‑ Gangnam BranchSinbanpo‑ro‑Seocho‑gu, Seoul82 2-1588-1234

Shanghai
Apple Nanjing East

No. 300 East Nanjing RoadHuangPu District 200001 Shanghai4006639988

Apple Pudong

No.8 Century Avenue IFC MallShop LG2-27, Lujiazui, Pudong District 200120 Shanghai4006171305

HermèsN°217 Huaihai Road Central 200021 Shanghai86 (0)21 8013 7217

Shenzhen

HermèsG/F, The Mixc at The City CrossingNo. 1881 Baoan Nan Road, Luohu District518001 Shenzhen86 755 2265 5618

Singapore

Hermès391 Orchard RoadLevel 1 and Level 2,Takashimaya Department StoreNgee Ann City238873 Singapore65 6735 5228

Sydney
Apple Sydney

367 George StreetSydney NSW 2000 (02) 8083 9400

Hermès135 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000(02) 9287 3200

Taipei City

HermèsTaipei Bellavita 101 shop,No.28 Songren RD.11073 Taipei+ 886 (0)2 8786 7007

Tokyo
Apple Omotesando

4-2-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-kuTokyo, 150-0001 03-6757-4400

Apple Ginza

Sayegusa Building3-5-12 Ginza, Chuo‑ku Tokyo, 104-006103-5159-8200

Dover Street Market GinzaGinza Komatsu West Bldg 6-9-5 Ginza, Chuo-kuTokyo, 104-0061

Hermès5-4-1, Ginza 5-Chome Chuo-ku Tokyo, 104-006181 (0)3 3289 6811

Isetan Shinjuku Store160-0022 3-14-1Shinjuku, Shinjuku-kuTokyo03-3352-1111

Dubai
Apple Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates Al Barsha 1 Dubai, UAE 800 04441819

Hermès Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates Level 1, Central Galleria P.O. Box 115183 Dubai, UAE