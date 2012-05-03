An iconic collaboration.

The culmination of a partnership based on parallel thinking, singular vision, and mutual regard, Apple Watch Hermès is a unique timepiece designed with both utility and beauty in mind. The latest collection features finely handcrafted leather bands from Hermès and Apple-designed watch faces based on the iconic Clipper, Cape Cod, and Espace Hermès watches. Its artful simplicity makes Apple Watch Hermès the ultimate tool for modern life — and an elegant way to live a better day.

Learn more about the features of Apple Watch Series 2