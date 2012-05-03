An iconic collaboration.
The culmination of a partnership based on parallel thinking, singular vision, and mutual regard, Apple Watch Hermès is a unique timepiece designed with both utility and beauty in mind. The latest collection features finely handcrafted leather bands from Hermès and Apple-designed watch faces based on the iconic Clipper, Cape Cod, and Espace Hermès watches. Its artful simplicity makes Apple Watch Hermès the ultimate tool for modern life — and an elegant way to live a better day.
Double Tour
The extra-long band of the iconic Double Tour wraps elegantly twice around the wrist. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 38mm stainless steel case. Bands in additional colors available separately.Buy
Single Tour
The classic Hermès design. The buckle recalls those on the straps of a horse’s girth, a nod to the equestrian heritage of Hermès. Available in Fauve Barenia leather with 38mm and 42mm stainless steel cases. Bands in additional colors available separately.Buy
Single Tour Deployment Buckle
A sleek twist on an Hermès classic. The hidden deployment buckle opens with a click of the two side buttons, and the band fits comfortably and securely. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 42mm stainless steel case.Buy
Double Buckle Cuff
Inspired by a timeless Hermès sandal design, the Double Buckle Cuff beautifully frames the wrist. Available in Fauve Barenia leather, paired with a 38mm stainless steel case. Bands in two colors available separately.Buy
The exclusive Hermès Sport Band.
Included with every Apple Watch Hermès model.
Light, flexible, and water resistant, the Sport Band in signature Hermès orange is perfect for exercising.
Hermès Bands
Match the look of your Apple Watch to any outfit with an additional Hermès leather band. Available in three designs and multiple colors and leathers, these easily interchangeable bands quickly update your style.
Double Tour
Single Tour
Also available at these locations.
Apple Watch Hermès retail locations, North America
815 Boylston StreetBoston, MA 02116(617) 385-9400
Hermès320 Boylston StreetBoston, MA 02116(617) 482-8707
679 North Michigan AvenueChicago, IL 60611(312) 529-9500
Hermès25 East Oak StreetChicago, IL 60611(312) 787-8175
8687 North Central ExpresswayDallas, TX 75225(214) 765-0820
Hermès21 Highland Park VillageDallas, TX 75205(214) 528-0197
HermèsRoyal Hawaiian Center 2201 Kalakaua AvenueHonolulu, HI 96815(808) 922-5780
1450 Ala Moana BoulevardHonolulu, HI 96814(808) 947-3789
5085 Westheimer RoadHouston, TX 77056(713) 353-5471
Hermès4444 Westheimer RoadSuite B100River Oaks DistrictHouston, TX 77056(713) 623-2177
3500 Las Vegas Boulevard SouthCaesars Palace Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 268-8800
Hermès3720 Las Vegas Boulevard SouthLas Vegas, NV 89158(702) 893-8900
189 The Grove DriveLos Angeles, CA 90036 (323) 617-9800
HermèsSouth Coast Plaza3333 Bristol Street #1424Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 437-1725
3333 Bear StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626 (714) 424-6331
1415 Third Street PromenadeSanta Monica, CA 90401 (310) 633-2670
Hermès434 North Rodeo DriveBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 278-6440
Maxfield8825 Melrose AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90069
19501 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 (305) 914-9826
1021 Lincoln RoadMiami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 421-0400
Hermès163 Northeast 39th Street Miami, FL 33137(305) 868-0118
767 Fifth AvenueNew York, NY 10153 (212) 336-1440
401 West 14th StreetNew York, NY 10014(212) 444-3400
103 Prince StreetNew York, NY 10012 (212) 226-3126
940 Madison AvenueNew York, NY 10021 (646) 343-2700
Hermès691 Madison AvenueNew York, NY 10065(212) 751-3181
Hermès15 Broad StreetNew York, NY 10005(212) 785-3030
185 Greenwich StreetNew York, NY 10007(646) 802-3800
1 Infinite LoopCupertino, CA 95014 (408) 606-5775
300 Post StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108 (415) 486-4800
379 Stanford Shopping CenterPalo Alto, CA 94304 (650) 798-6180
Hermès125 Grant Avenue San Francisco, CA 94108 (415) 391-7200
213 Bellevue SquareBellevue, WA 98004(425) 529-0080
Hermès11111 Northeast 8th Street Bellevue, WA 98004 (425) 467-0500
3401 Dufferin StreetToronto, ON M6A 3A1 (416) 785-1776
Hermès130 Bloor Street West Toronto, ON M5S 1N5 (416) 968-8626
1961 Chain Bridge RoadMcLean, VA 22102(703) 336-8450
HermèsCityCenterDC944 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001 (202) 789-4341
Passeig de Gracia, 1Barcelona 08007932 95 05 00
HermèsKurfürstendamm 58 10707 Berlin49 (0)30 32 70 83 75
Apple Birmingham128 New Street BirminghamB2 4DB 0121 224 2100
Avenue de la Toison d’Or26‑28,Brussels, 10500800 81 685
Hermès50 Boulevard de Waterloo1000 Brussels32 (0) 2 511 20 62
Hermès52 boulevard de la Croisette 06400 Cannes33 04 93 39 18 23
HermèsGoethestrasse 2560313 Frankfurt49 69 29 80 283
Piazza della Repubblica50123 Florence0554641900
Rue de Rive 41204 Geneva022 318 03 00
Hermès39, rue du Rhône 1204 Geneva41 (0)22 819 07 19
No. 1-7 The PiazzaLondon, WC2E 8HA 020 7447 1400
235 Regent StreetLondon, W1B 2EL020 7153 9000
Hermès155 New Bond Street W1S 2UA London44 (0) 20 7499 8856
HermèsC/José Ortega y Gasset, 12 28006 Madrid34 91 578 30 41
HermèsVia Montenapoleone 12 20121 Milan39 02 76 00 34 95
TSUM125009, Moscow Petrovka, 2
HermèsGUM Red Square, 3 109012, Moscow7 495 620 30 19
Hermès Maximillianstrasse 22 80539 Munich49 (0)89 29 19 703
Rosenstrasse 1 80331 Munich 089 242 145 000
12 rue Halévy75009 Paris 01 44 83 42 00
99 rue de Rivoli75001 Paris 01 43 16 78 00
Hermès24 rue du Faubourg St Honoré 75008 Paris33 (0)1 40 17 46 00
Hermès17 rue de Sèvres 75006 Paris33 (0)1 42 22 80 83
Colette213 Rue Saint Honore 75001 Paris
HermèsBahnhofstrasse 28A 8001 Zurich41 (0)44 211 41 77
HermèsG/F, SKP No. 87, Jianguo Road 100025 Beijing86 (0)10 8588 8278
Building 6, No. 19, Sanlitun RoadTaikoo Li Sanlitun, Chaoyang District 100027 Beijing4006171363
HermèsG/F, Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li 8 Zhongshamao Avenue 610021 Chengdu86 28 6465 7260
HermèsG/F, La Perle Shopping MallNo.367, Huan Shi Dong Lu510065 Guangzhou86 20 8331 3078
HermèsN°24 Hu Bin Road 310006 Hangzhou86 571 8715 8330
International Finance Centre 8 Finance Street Central, Hong Kong39721500
Hysan Place500 Hennessy RoadCauseway Bay, Hong Kong 39793100
100 Canton RoadTsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong 39798800
Festival Walk80 Tat Chee AvenueKowloon Tong, Hong Kong3979 3600
HermèsShop G06-09 The Galleria 9 Queen’s Road Central Central, Hong Kong852 2525 5900
HermèsShop G001, G Floor & Level 1Harbour City, 5 Canton RoadTsimshatsui, Kowloon,Hong Kong852 2866 3118
HermèsGround floor, Kyu‑Kyoryuchi 38th building,40, Akashi-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe‑shi, Hyogo650-0037 Kobe81 (0)78 331 8121
HermèsThe Shoppes at Four SeasonsShop 1116, Level 1Cotai StripMacao853 2899 8832
Galaxy Macau™ The Promenade Cotai, Macao 87919000
Chadstone Shopping Centre 1341 Dandenong Road Chadstone, VIC 3148 (03) 9038 7500
Hermès3-5-1 Sakae, Naka-Ku, Nagoya‑shi,460-8669 Aichi 81 (0) 52 252 1111
UrbanBLD Shinsaibashi1-5-5 Shinsaibashi, Chuo‑ku, Osaka-shi Osaka, 542-0086064963 4500
Hermès 3-10-25 Minamisenba, Chuo‑ku Osaka, 542-0081 81 (0)6 4704 7110
HermèsHyundai Department Store COEX 1F517, Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu135-730 Seoul82 (0)2 3467 8822
Shinsegae, Boon The Shop89-3 Cheongdam, Gangnam‑Gu 135-954 Seoul
Shinsegae Department Store ‑ Gangnam BranchSinbanpo‑ro‑Seocho‑gu, Seoul82 2-1588-1234
No. 300 East Nanjing RoadHuangPu District 200001 Shanghai4006639988
No.8 Century Avenue IFC MallShop LG2-27, Lujiazui, Pudong District 200120 Shanghai4006171305
HermèsN°217 Huaihai Road Central 200021 Shanghai86 (0)21 8013 7217
HermèsG/F, The Mixc at The City CrossingNo. 1881 Baoan Nan Road, Luohu District518001 Shenzhen86 755 2265 5618
Hermès391 Orchard RoadLevel 1 and Level 2,Takashimaya Department StoreNgee Ann City238873 Singapore65 6735 5228
367 George StreetSydney NSW 2000 (02) 8083 9400
Hermès135 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000(02) 9287 3200
HermèsTaipei Bellavita 101 shop,No.28 Songren RD.11073 Taipei+ 886 (0)2 8786 7007
4-2-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-kuTokyo, 150-0001 03-6757-4400
Sayegusa Building3-5-12 Ginza, Chuo‑ku Tokyo, 104-006103-5159-8200
Dover Street Market GinzaGinza Komatsu West Bldg 6-9-5 Ginza, Chuo-kuTokyo, 104-0061
Hermès5-4-1, Ginza 5-Chome Chuo-ku Tokyo, 104-006181 (0)3 3289 6811
Isetan Shinjuku Store160-0022 3-14-1Shinjuku, Shinjuku-kuTokyo03-3352-1111
Mall of the Emirates Al Barsha 1 Dubai, UAE 800 04441819
Mall of the Emirates Level 1, Central Galleria P.O. Box 115183 Dubai, UAE