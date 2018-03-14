Heure jeunesse : Book Club (Anglais)
Mercredi 14 mars
10:00 – 11:00
Apple Coquitlam Centre
In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.
2829 Barnet Highway
Coquitlam, BC V3B 5R5
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi...
Heure jeunesse
Création musicale avec GarageBand (Anglais)
12 mars, 10:00 – 11:00
Apple Coquitlam Centre
Heure jeunesse
Défi labyrinthe avec Sphero (Anglais)
12 mars, 11:00 – 12:00
Apple Coquitlam Centre
Heure jeunesse
Défi labyrinthe avec Sphero (Anglais)
12 mars, 11:30 – 12:30
Apple Pacific Centre
Heure jeunesse
Création musicale avec GarageBand (Anglais)
12 mars, 17:00 – 18:00
Apple Richmond Centre