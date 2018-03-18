Heure jeunesse : Book Club (Anglais)
Dimanche 18 mars
14:30 – 15:30
Apple Bayshore Shopping Centre
In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.
100 Bayshore Drive
Ottawa, ON K2B 8C1
