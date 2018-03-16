In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.

