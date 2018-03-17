Heure jeunesse : Book Club (Anglais)
Samedi 17 mars
10:00 – 11:00
Apple Guildford Town Centre
In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.
10355 152 Street
Surrey, BC V3R 7C1
