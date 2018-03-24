Heure jeunesse : Book Club (Anglais)
Samedi 24 mars
17:00 – 18:00
Apple Upper Canada Mall
In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.
17600 Yonge Street
Newmarket, ON L3Y 4Z1
