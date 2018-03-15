Heure jeunesse : Book Club (Anglais)

Jeudi 15 mars

10:00 – 11:00

Apple Coquitlam Centre

Allez dans la section Mes réservations pour annuler la réservation

In this Kids Hour, we’ll be reading Up in the Tree on iBooks. We’ll celebrate the magic of storytelling through creativity and play. Kids will get hands-on with drawing characters and scenes, creating their own book cover and more, using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. They can bring their iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 4-10.

2829 Barnet Highway

Coquitlam, BC V3B 5R5

Itinéraire

Heure jeunesse, c’est quoi?

Chaque semaine entraîne une nouvelle aventure avec des projets dynamiques et amusants. Les enfants stimulent leur imagination et leur créativité en explorant notamment le codage, la narration, l’illustration, la création vidéo et la musique.

En savoir plusHeure jeunesse

Continuer à explorer