Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Français)

Samedi 17 mars

13:30 – 14:00

Apple Place Ste-Foy

Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.

2450, Boulevard Laurier

Québec, QC G1V 2L1

Démarrage éclair, c’est quoi?

Vous manquez de temps? Participez à un atelier de 30 minutes pour apprendre une nouvelle technique que vous pourrez utiliser aussitôt ou perfectionner lors d’une prochaine séance.

