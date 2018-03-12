Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
Lundi 12 mars
16:00 – 16:30
Apple Markville Shopping Centre
Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.
5000 Highway 7 East
Markham, ON L3R 4M9
