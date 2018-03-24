Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Français)
Samedi 24 mars
13:30 – 14:00
Apple Place Ste-Foy
Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.
2450, Boulevard Laurier
Québec, QC G1V 2L1
