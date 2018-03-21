Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)

Mercredi 21 mars

10:30 – 11:00

Apple Pacific Centre

Allez dans la section Mes réservations pour annuler la réservation

Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.

701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

Itinéraire

Démarrage éclair, c’est quoi?

Vous manquez de temps? Participez à un atelier de 30 minutes pour apprendre une nouvelle technique que vous pourrez utiliser aussitôt ou perfectionner lors d’une prochaine séance.

En savoir plusDémarrage éclair

Continuer à explorer