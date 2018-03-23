Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
Vendredi 23 mars
13:45 – 14:15
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.
7001 Mumford Road
Halifax, NS B3L 4N9
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi...
Procédés
Programmez des robots avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
14 mars, 09:45 – 10:45
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
Démarrage éclair
La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
14 mars, 11:00 – 11:30
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
Procédés
Premiers pas en programmation (Anglais)
14 mars, 14:30 – 15:30
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
Heure jeunesse
Défi labyrinthe avec Sphero (Anglais)
14 mars, 16:15 – 17:15
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
Démarrage éclair
La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
16 mars, 18:00 – 18:30
Apple Halifax Shopping Centre