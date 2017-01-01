From an open creative space in East London, Trim Editing develops bold messaging for the biggest brands, including Audi, Nike, Adidas, Guinness, and Perrier. Their work has earned critical acclaim, highlighted by the ingenious interactive Honda spot The Other Side that won numerous awards including two Cannes Lions and the prestigious Creative Circle Gold of Golds. And their projects are viewed across the world, including the hugely popular 2015 holiday ad for John Lewis department stores that has been seen over 24M times online. Yet Trim’s home is miles from the bustling film-business hub of Soho. With just a few edit suites, seven editors, and off-the-shelf hardware and software, the company has become a leader in creative editing in just over a decade.

For visionary directors, Trim is the go-to resource for putting their dreams on the screen. “At Trim we focus quite strongly on working with directors, and doing the best work with the best director regardless of budget,” says editor Thomas Grove Carter. “If you do good work, eventually you’ll be doing the good work that pays.”

Today, Trim does the good work that pays, thanks in part to the flexibility of Final Cut Pro X, its go-to video editing software. The app allows Trim’s editors to work closely alongside its director clients, quickly finessing creative visions with maximum experimentation and minimum busywork. In client sessions, Final Cut Pro X allows editors to make changes on the fly while the timeline is still playing. Faster editing means Trim clients can see their new ideas realized more quickly on screen.