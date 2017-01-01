A giant step for iPhone. A monumental leap for iPad.
iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps. With iOS 11, iPhone and iPad are the most powerful, personal, and intelligent devices they’ve ever been.
Coming this fall
iPad. Turned up to 11.
iPad has always been a powerful way to work, play, and learn. And iOS 11 brings it to life like never before. New features and capabilities let you get more done more quickly and easily, making your iPad experience even more powerful and personal. Do with it what you will. Because now you can.
Files. Wherever they are, they’re here.
The new Files app brings all your files together. You can easily browse, search, and organize all your files in one place. And there’s a dedicated place for your recent files. Not just the ones on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive, and across other services like Box and Dropbox.
The new Dock. Bottom line, a more powerful way to work.
The new Dock is a foundational change for iPad. It’s now available from any screen. So with just a swipe, you can open and switch apps instantly. And you can customize it with more of your favorite apps. The Dock also changes as you work. Intelligently suggested apps — like ones you opened recently and the last one you were using on your iPhone or Mac — appear in the right side of the Dock.
Multitasking. Better in multiple ways.
iOS 11 makes it easier and more intuitive than ever to multitask. You can open a second app right from the Dock, and both apps remain active in Slide Over as well as Split View. You can drag the second app in Slide Over to the left. And you can get back to your favorite App Spaces in the redesigned App Switcher.
Drag and Drop. Give it a touch.
Drag and Drop comes to iPad, allowing you to move text, photos, and files from one app to another. And because it’s been designed for the large Multi-Touch display of iPad, moving them around is pure magic. You can touch and move just about anything — or things — anywhere on the screen.
Apple Pencil. More ways to make your mark.
iOS 11 makes Apple Pencil for iPad Pro more versatile, powerful, and natural than ever. It’s more useful for all kinds of tasks, such as taking notes, getting work done, or simply being creative.
Instant Markup
Now you can mark up a PDF or screenshot faster and more easily. Step one, pick up your Apple Pencil. Step two, touch it to the screen. Step three, start writing. It’s called Instant Markup for a reason.
Instant Notes
Simply tap your Apple Pencil on the Lock screen and start taking notes immediately. Whatever you create is saved in the Notes app.
Inline Drawing
When you begin to draw or jot down something in Notes, the text around it can automatically move aside. And now handwritten words in Notes are searchable.1 It all happens on your device, so your private information stays that way. You can also add inline drawings in Mail.
Scan and Sign
The new Document Scanner in Notes automatically senses and scans a document, crops the edges, and removes any tilt or glare. Fill in the blanks or sign it with Apple Pencil, then save or share it easily.
QuickType keyboard. Typing as quick as a flick.
Letters, numbers, symbols, and punctuation marks are now all on the same keyboard — no more switching back and forth. Just flick down on a key to quickly select what you need.2
Augmented reality. Apps that can change your world.
iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that brings augmented reality to hundreds of millions of iOS devices by allowing developers to easily build unparalleled AR experiences. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, augmented reality takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways. Like never before, games and apps can offer fantastically immersive and fluid experiences that are out of this world, yet virtually within it.
iPhone and iPad. More essential everyday essentials.
iOS 11 makes iPhone and iPad so smart, they learn from you. So capable, they help you in more powerful and personal ways. And so in tune with you, they do things for you before you even ask.
Apple Pay. Pay friends with a message.
iOS 11 brings the convenience of Apple Pay to Messages. Now sending money to friends — and receiving it — is as simple as a conversation.
Use Apple Pay with your credit or debit card to send money instantly and securely, right in Messages. You can request and receive money just as easily.3
When you get paid, your money is securely kept in Apple Pay Cash and instantly available for you to send to someone or spend with Apple Pay in stores, apps, and on the web, or transfer to your bank account.3
Live Photos. Livelier than ever.
Now your Live Photos can be even more expressive, creative, and just plain fun.
Turn a Live Photo you love into a fun video loop. Choose an image yourself, or let Photos suggest which ones would make great loops.
Make your Live Photo rock back and forth. While you shake with laughter.
Capture the elements of time and movement. Create a beautiful effect that used to be possible only with a DSLR camera. Stars become bright lines across the night sky. A waterfall, a magical blur.
Camera. See your photos in a whole new light.
New professional-quality filters take the camera on iPhone to another level. Portrait photos are more expressive. Skin tones more natural. There are even filters for applying classic looks to your portraiture photography. Next-generation compression technology lets you take new photos with the same quality as before at half the file size.4
The all-new App Store.
The App Store has been redesigned from the ground up to help you discover new apps and games you can’t live without. You’ll see daily stories by experts, a dedicated Games tab, lists for all kinds of apps, and much more. It’s the biggest thing to come to the App Store since apps.
Ask Siri in English how to say something in Chinese, Spanish, French, German, or Italian, and Siri will translate the phrase.5 Like your hotel room in Rome? Tell your host. “È fantastico!”
Beta
Apple Music knows your tastes. So when you tell Siri to play some music, you’ll hear a song you love. Or a song you’re going to love. Siri can also answer music trivia questions like “Who’s the drummer in this song?”
Smarter about you. Smarter for you.
Siri has always been more than a voice. With iOS 11, Siri is even more helpful. It learns from you and is able to anticipate what you want and make suggestions before you even ask. And everything about you is encrypted end-to-end, so your personal information remains private.
As Siri learns which topics you’re interested in, they’ll be suggested in News — making News even better at finding stories that matter to you.
As you type, Siri can suggest names of movies, places — anything you’ve recently viewed. If you tell a friend you’re on your way, Siri can even suggest your estimated arrival time.
Siri now suggests searches in Safari based on what you were just reading. And when you confirm an appointment or a flight on a travel website, Siri asks if you want to add it to your calendar.
Apple Music. Discover music with a little help from your friends.
Now your friends can help you discover new songs and artists.6 Each of you can have your own profile on Apple Music, where you can see playlists they’ve shared as well as albums and stations they listen to often.
AirPlay 2. Home, sweet-sounding home.
With the new AirPlay 2, you can control your home audio system and the speakers throughout your house.7 You can play a song in the living room and your kitchen at the same time. Adjust the volume in any room. Or have your music start instantly on all your speakers — in sync with one another.
Control Center. Make it your own.
iOS 11 lets you customize the redesigned Control Center so you can change the settings for the things you do most. Want to be ready when inspiration hits? Add a Voice Memos control. Want to dim the lights in the dining room with a tap? Add Home controls. Or use 3D Touch in Control Center to unlock even more commands.
Lock screen. All your notifications in one handy place.
The Lock screen is even more powerful. To get to all your notifications, just pull it down like a cover sheet from the top of the screen. At a glance, you can see both your recent and missed notifications in one place.
Do Not Disturb. When you’re driving, just drive.
iPhone can now sense when you’re driving and prevent you from being distracted by calls, text messages, and notifications until later. People trying to reach you can automatically be notified that you’re driving.
Maps. Stay on course. Indoors and out.
Whether you’re going on a new adventure or just searching for the nearest coffee shop, Maps makes all your journeys smoother. From indoor maps to lane guidance arrows, it’s easier than ever to get around.
See detailed maps of hundreds of major airports and shopping centers around the world. Find out which restaurants are past security at the airport or which stores are on level three of the mall.
Maps now helps you avoid missing a turn or an exit by showing you which lane you should be in when you’re navigating. You can also see the speed limit of the road you’re on.
News. Read and watch all about it.
News becomes even more personal, showing top stories that are more relevant to you. Siri learns what’s important to you and suggests stories you might like. And our editors choose a different topic every day for you to explore in a new tab called Spotlight. They also craft a daily selection of the best videos for you to see in Today View.
QuickType keyboard. Type with one hand tied behind your back.
Holding a coffee in one hand and your iPhone in the other? Simply touch and hold the emoji key, select one-handed typing, and the keys will instantly move closer to your thumb.
Automatic Setup. Get off to a quick start.
Just hold your new iPhone or iPad near an iOS device or Mac you already own, and many of your personal settings, preferences, and iCloud Keychain passwords are quickly and securely imported. Or in technical terms, easy peasy.
Apple Beta Software Program
Help make the next release of iOS our best yet. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving prerelease versions and letting us know what you think.
Developers have enormous possibilities with iOS 11. ARKit makes it easy to build fantastic augmented reality experiences into apps. And Core ML lets developers use machine learning to create apps that become more intelligent.