The new Dock.

Bottom line, a more powerful way to work.

The new Dock is a foundational change for iPad. It’s now available from any screen. So with just a swipe, you can open and switch apps instantly. And you can customize it with more of your favorite apps. The Dock also changes as you work. Intelligently suggested apps — like ones you opened recently and the last one you were using on your iPhone or Mac — appear in the right side of the Dock.