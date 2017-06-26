How to do even
more
with iPad Pro
and iOS 11.

Getting the most out of your
iPad Pro is as
easy as it looks.
Just watch and learn.1

How to work with the
powerful new Dock.

How to easily manage
your files
and folders
with the new Files app.

How to do even more
with multitasking.

How to scan, sign, and
send documents in Notes.

How to mark stuff up
with Apple Pencil.

How to get around
easily
with Multi-Touch.

More ways
to learn.

iPad User Guide

Want to learn more about your new iPad? Dive into the details here.

View the iPad User Guide

Tips and Tricks

For more useful iPad tips, open the Tips app or view them online.

Explore Tips and Tricks

Apple Support

Apple Support has all the resources you need to get the most from your iPad Pro. Check out some of our favorite features to help you get started.

Learn more about your iPad Pro

Today at Apple

Take your skills even further with interactive sessions just for iPad. See what’s happening at an Apple Store near you.

Find a session near you

Learn more about what’s coming with iOS 11