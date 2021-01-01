macOS Monterey

Hi everyone.

Connect, share, and create like never before. Say hello to exciting new FaceTime updates. Explore a redesigned Safari. Discover and invent powerful new ways to work using Universal Control and Shortcuts. Stay in the moment with Focus. And so much more.

Available 10.25

Staying in touch is more essential than ever. With SharePlay, you can watch together, listen together, and share your screen right inside FaceTime.1 FaceTime calls also sound and feel more natural. And Messages makes it even easier to find and enjoy the great content shared from friends and family.

FaceTime

Introducing SharePlay

Keep FaceTime conversations going as you watch TV shows and movies, listen to music, or share your screen with SharePlay. It’s an entirely new way to have experiences with family and friends no matter the distance.

Available later this fall

Watch together

Stream movies and TV shows while on a FaceTime call with friends. With synced playback and controls, you’ll see everyone laugh, jump, and react to the same moments at the same time. And the volume automatically adjusts, so you can keep talking while you watch.

Listen together

Get together and listen to an album with friends. The whole group can see what’s next and add songs to a shared queue with synced playback and easy‑to‑use controls.

Spatial audio

Individual voices sound like they’re coming from the direction in which each person is positioned on your screen, helping conversations flow more naturally.2

Mic modes

Voice Isolation minimizes background noise and puts your voice front and center. When the music or sounds around you are as important as what you have to say, Wide Spectrum leaves the ambient sound unfiltered.3

Grid view

Grid view shows people on your FaceTime call in the same‑size tiles, so you can have better conversations with a large group. The speaker is automatically highlighted so you always know who’s talking.

Portrait mode

Inspired by Portrait mode on iPhone and powered by the M1 chip, this new video effect puts the focus on you — not what’s behind you.4

FaceTime links

Schedule and share FaceTime calls with a unique web link.

Invite anyone to FaceTime

Now you can send friends and family a link to connect on FaceTime — even if they’re using Windows or Android.1 And it’s still end‑to‑end encrypted, so your call is as private and secure as any other FaceTime call.

Messages

Shared with You

Now the links, images, and other content shared with you in Messages are featured in a new Shared with You section in the corresponding app. In Photos, Safari, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and the Apple TV app, you can easily find shared content, see who recommended it, and reply right from the app you’re enjoying it from — without going back to Messages.

Photo collections

Multiple photos in Messages now appear as a collage or an elegant stack of images that you can flip through. Easily view them all as a grid, reply with a quick Tapback, or save them to your library.

The world’s fastest browser has a completely reimagined design, making Safari more immersive and customizable than ever. And with Quick Note and Focus, you’ve got new tools for keeping track of what’s important — and for clearing some headspace when you need it most.

Safari

Compact tab bar

The compact tab bar option takes up less space on the page and takes on the color of the site you’re on, extending the web page to the edge of the window. Tabs have been combined with the Smart Search field, giving you access to powerful Safari features with the click of a tab.

Tab Groups

Save and organize your tabs in the way that works best for you. Name your Tab Groups, edit them, and switch between them as you go from one interest to the next. You can even drag your groups into an email and the links effortlessly appear as an easy‑to‑share list.

Access Tab Groups anywhere

Tab Groups seamlessly sync across your Apple devices, so you can easily pick back up whenever and wherever you want.

Focus

Choose a Focus

Focus helps you stay in the moment when you need to concentrate or step away. Choose a Focus that only allows the notifications you want — you can get work done while you’re in the zone, or enjoy a distraction-free dinner. Pick from a list of suggested Focus options or create your own.

Signal your status

Stepping away is easier if others know you’re busy. So when you’re using Focus, your status will be automatically displayed in Messages. And for truly urgent messages, there’s still a way for people to notify you.

Across all your devices

Enable Focus on one of your devices and it’s automatically set across all of them.

Quick Note and Notes

Introducing Quick Note

Notes is your go‑to app to capture any thought — and with the new Quick Note feature, you can jot down ideas no matter where you are or what you’re doing on your Mac. It’s like writing a note directly on whatever app you’re working in.

Put anything in a Quick Note

Add links, Safari highlights, tags, and mentions to a Quick Note, so you can get to important names, numbers, and ideas easily.

Finding your Quick Note is easy

In supported apps, you can add links to a Quick Note and a thumbnail of your note will always show up there when you go back. Quick Notes also appear together in the Notes app — whether you’re on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Activity view and mentions

An all-new Activity view lets you see what others have added to your shared note. And you can notify members in shared notes with mentions. Just type someone’s name in a note to send them a notification.

Organize with tags

Tag a note using the # symbol and a keyword you can search, then find it later in the Tag Browser.

All Tags # California # Dogs # Hikes # Home # Projects # Trees # TV # Time # Vacation

Use your Mac and iPad together to unlock faster, easier, and amazingly creative ways to get things done — like never before. Universal Control makes connecting with your iPad instant and fluid. And now you can use AirPlay to add new dimensions of sharing and listening with Mac.

Universal Control

One way to work across your devices

A single keyboard and mouse or trackpad now work seamlessly between your Mac and iPad — they’ll even connect to more than one Mac or iPad. Move your cursor from your Mac to your iPad, type on your Mac and watch the words show up on your iPad, or even drag and drop content from one Mac to another.5

Available later this fall

No setup required

Just put your devices next to each other and move your cursor seamlessly between them.

Available later this fall

Multidevice support

Available later this fall

Multiple devices
and combinations.

AirPlay to Mac

Put it all on display

The power of AirPlay comes to Mac.6 Share, play, or present content from another Apple device to the big, beautiful screen of your Mac. You can also mirror or extend your display to pump up your productivity.

AirPlay speaker

Mac now works as an AirPlay speaker, so you can enjoy high-fidelity sound when you play music or podcasts from another device. It can even function as a secondary speaker to create multiroom audio.

Introducing magical new ways to use your Mac. Bring all the information in your photos to life with Live Text and Visual Look Up. And use Shortcuts to streamline lengthy steps in workflows and everyday tasks.

Live Text

Live Text in photos

Your Mac now lets you interact with text in any image. Click an address and it opens in Maps. Call, message, or save any phone number you see. You can copy and paste just as you would with any other text. And personal details and information from images never leave your device.7

Visual Look Up

Quickly learn more about landmarks, works of art, dog breeds, and more with only a photo or an image you saw online.

Shortcuts on Mac

Shortcuts app

Automate the things you do most often. Save time by turning something that would take multiple steps into just one, or connecting your go-to apps and services together with the Shortcuts editor. You can run them from your Dock, menu bar, the Finder, Spotlight, or even with Siri.

Find the perfect shortcut

Browse through prebuilt shortcuts in the Shortcuts Gallery to find anything from making your own GIFs on the fly to cleaning up your Downloads folder.

Make your own

Building a shortcut is a cinch with the editor. Just click and drag actions into the order you want them, and the editor suggests what action you should add next.

Exploration has never looked better. Maps delivers incredible new details that go beyond simply taking you from point A to point B. And Safari offers even more ways for you to explore online.

Maps

All-new city experience

Explore cities with unprecedented detail for roads, neighborhoods, trees, buildings, and more. Visit amazing 3D landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge in both the day and dark mode maps.4

New transit features

Public transit integration shows nearby stations and transit times and lets you pin favorite routes to the top.

Interactive globe

Discover the natural beauty of Earth with a rich and interactive globe. Explore new enhanced details for mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, and more.4

Privacy

It’s more important than ever to know how your privacy is being protected. Get greater visibility into how and when apps access your mic. And keep senders from learning about your activity in Mail.

Recording indicator

Control Center lets you find out which apps have access to your mic. And you’ll see the new indicator on your screen whenever an app is accessing your microphone.

Mail Privacy Protection

Catch up on email with more peace of mind.

iCloud+

iCloud has always kept your important information — like photos, documents, and notes — safe, up to date, and accessible across all your devices. Now iCloud+ takes that experience a step further, with an all-new subscription that will replace today’s storage plans.9

Introducing iCloud+

Get everything you already love about iCloud — and new features including iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support.10

iCloud Private Relay

Beta

Browse the web with more privacy.

Hide My Email

Instantly generate unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal inbox — so you don’t have to share your real email address when filling out a form on the web or signing up for a newsletter. Hide My Email is built into Mail,12 Safari, and iCloud Preferences.

AirPods audio updates.

Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking help AirPods deliver theater-like sound to macOS. Spatial audio creates a surround sound experience when you connect AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to Mac models with the M1 chip. And with dynamic head tracking, sound stays fixed to the device even as you move your head. If you’re watching a movie, you’ll hear the engine roar right from the car, or hear dialogue straight from the actors’ mouths.

Low Power Mode.

Extend your MacBook battery life with Low Power Mode, which manages energy-intensive apps and processing. It directs power where you need it to get the most out of your battery.13

System-Wide Translation.

Translate text almost anywhere, even in many third party apps. Just highlight text, right‑click, and select Translate to immediately see the translation. With Live Text, you can even translate text in photos.

Apple ID.

Account Recovery Contacts makes resetting your password and maintaining access to your account easier than ever. And a new Digital Legacy program lets you designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your account in the event of your death.*

Incredible power.
Incredibly simple.

