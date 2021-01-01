macOS Monterey

FaceTime
Introducing SharePlay
Keep FaceTime conversations going as you watch TV shows and movies, listen to music, or share your screen with SharePlay. It’s an entirely new way to have experiences with family and friends no matter the distance.Available later this fall
Listen together
Get together and listen to an album with friends. The whole group can see what’s next and add songs to a shared queue with synced playback and easy‑to‑use controls.
Spatial audio
Individual voices sound like they’re coming from the direction in which each person is positioned on your screen, helping conversations flow more naturally.2
Grid view
Grid view shows people on your FaceTime call in the same‑size tiles, so you can have better conversations with a large group. The speaker is automatically highlighted so you always know who’s talking.
Portrait mode
Inspired by Portrait mode on iPhone and powered by the M1 chip, this new video effect puts the focus on you — not what’s behind you.4
Invite anyone to FaceTime
Now you can send friends and family a link to connect on FaceTime — even if they’re using Windows or Android.1 And it’s still end‑to‑end encrypted, so your call is as private and secure as any other FaceTime call.