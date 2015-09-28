Apple Announces Record iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus Sales

Image Use Agreement

Important Image Use Information

By copying or making any use of the image below, you acknowledge that you have read and understand, and agree to, the Image Usage Agreement below that governs your use of the Image. If you do not agree to the Agreement’s terms, do not copy or use the Image in any way, unless you have written permission signed by Apple.

Usage Agreement

Subject to the terms of this Agreement, you may use the Image solely in whole for editorial use by press and/or industry analysts. This right to use is personal to you and is not transferable by you to another party. The Image cannot be used to promote or sell any product or technology (such as on advertising, brochures, book-covers, stock photos, t-shirts, or other promotional merchandise). You may not alter, or modify the Image, in whole or in part, for any reason.

As between you and Apple, Apple is and shall remain the sole and exclusive owner of the Image. You will not delete, alter, or obfuscate any proprietary legends relating to the Image, and each use will be accompanied by the applicable proprietary attribution shown next to the Image.