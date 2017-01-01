ResearchKit and CareKit

Bringing patients better postsurgical care.

This postsurgery app will give you a better way to take care of yourself when you leave the hospital. Using the Care Card module of CareKit, the app will let you easily keep track of your postsurgical needs — like monitoring pain levels, temperature, range of mobility, and medication — and help you stay more connected with your doctor. Care teams will be able to look at the data you enter and reach out if you need to see your doctor.