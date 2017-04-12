iPhone offers the same innovative features regardless of the wireless carrier you choose. If you choose AT&T or T-Mobile as your wireless carrier, your iPhone will use 3G cellular technology for voice services and either 3G or 4G LTE cellular technology for data services. iPhone can roam internationally on many GSM carriers around the world. If you buy iPhone with AT&T or T-Mobile, it will not work if you switch to Sprint or Verizon Wireless.
If you choose Sprint or Verizon Wireless as your wireless carrier, your iPhone will use CDMA cellular technology for voice and data services. If you buy an iPhone with Sprint or Verizon Wireless, it will work on AT&T or T-Mobile. An iPhone activated on Sprint or Verizon Wireless also has the ability to roam internationally on GSM networks. For details on LTE network support, please see www.apple.com/iphone/LTE.
All iPhone models are world phones, so you can use them almost anywhere. Whether you are a GSM or CDMA network customer, you can roam internationally on GSM networks in over 200 countries around the world. Availability of LTE data varies in some countries and depends on carrier support for certain LTE radio frequencies. Contact your wireless carrier for more information regarding international roaming policies and rates.
Information on iPhone support for LTE networks by carrier and country
