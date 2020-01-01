Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 with Retina Display and True Tone technology - Space Gray

Features

Lightness strikes again.

The most loved Mac is about to make you fall in love all over again. Available in silver, space gray, and gold, the new thinner and lighter MacBook Air features a brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest-generation keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. The iconic wedge is created from 100 percent recycled aluminum, making it the greenest Mac ever2. And with all-day battery life, MacBook Air is your perfectly portable, do-it-all notebook.

Retina Display Four million pixels. One brilliant debut.

With a resolution of 2560-by-1600 for over 4 million pixels, the results are positively jaw dropping. Images take on a new level of detail and realism. Text is sharp and clear. And True Tone technology automatically adjusts the white point of the display to match the color temperature of your environment — making web pages and email look as natural as the printed page. With 48 percent more colors than the non-Retina model, everything you see is rich and vibrant. The display glass goes right to the edge of the enclosure, making the borders 50 percent thinner than before. So you can focus on what’s on your screen. And you’re going to love what you see.

A real hands-on experience.

The latest-generation MacBook Air keyboard features our butterfly mechanism — providing four times more key stability than a traditional scissor mechanism, along with greater comfort and responsiveness. And individual LED-backlit keys with an ambient light sensor help you type in low-light environments.

Touch ID Your fingerprint is your password.

The advanced security and convenience of Touch ID are now built right into MacBook Air. Simply place your finger on the Touch ID sensor and — just like that — your Mac unlocks. Use your fingerprint to immediately access locked documents, notes, and system settings, without entering yet another password. Online shopping is even easier — select Apple Pay at checkout, and with just one touch you’re done. No need to enter shipping or billing info, and your card details are never shared. With Touch ID, your private information stays private.

Apple T2 Security Chip

MacBook Air features the Apple T2 Security Chip — second-generation custom Mac silicon designed by Apple to make MacBook Air even more secure. So when you use Touch ID to unlock your Mac, authenticate a document, or pay a merchant online, your information stays safe. With on-the-fly data encryption, all your data stored on the SSD is automatically and fully encrypted. And thanks to the T2 Security Chip, a familiar voice comes to MacBook Air — Hey Siri is always ready to open apps, find documents, play music, and answer your questions.

Battery Life

With up to 12 hours of battery life, MacBook Air is your day‑in, day‑out dynamo. Check email, browse the web, shop online, write documents, watch videos, manage spreadsheets, and more, all without plugging in. Taking a transatlantic flight? Line up the movies, because MacBook Air is ready to play for up to 13 hours — nonstop3

Thunderbolt 3 One for all, all in one.

Thunderbolt 3 combines ultra-high bandwidth with the ultra-versatility of the USB-C industry standard to create one revved-up universal port — and MacBook Air has two of them. Thunderbolt 3 integrates data transfer, charging, and video output in a single connector, delivering up to 40Gb/s of throughput for twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 2. Existing devices are easily connected with a cable or adapter. And Thunderbolt 3 is reversible, so no matter how you plug it in, it’s always right side up.

Sound that speaks volumes.

With the latest in processing and tuning techniques, MacBook Air sounds better than ever. Stereo speakers deliver twice the bass and 25 percent more volume than the non-Retina model. And wider stereo sound creates immersive audio when you’re listening to music or watching a movie. The high-definition FaceTime camera lets one — or many — of your friends and family see you in sharp detail. And three microphones form an array that more accurately captures your voice for FaceTime calls, dictation, and talking to Siri.

macOS Simply powerful.