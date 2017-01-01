Only at Apple

Parker: Your Augmented Reality Bear by Seedling

    Seedling's Parker the Bear is a classic teddy who works with an app on your iPad or iPhone to unlock a whole new way to play. He activates augmented reality effects on your iOS device to create an interactive world of doctor play. Parker is all soft and plush—no batteries, no Wi-Fi, no cameras. Simply download the free Parker app and start reimagining the world around you.

    Become Parker’s doctor

    Help your new friend feel better. Cure a tummy bug, cool a fever, and take Parker’s temperature with the special thermometer. Use your iPad or iPhone to examine Parker’s bones, soothe a scratchy throat, and much more.

    Magical effects in everyday spaces

    The more you care for Parker, the more magical your world becomes. Watch Parker’s Happiness Factor go up each time you cure an ailment, solve a problem, or complete a game, then use the magic camera feature to see how Parker’s happiness transforms the world around you with augmented reality effects.

    Games and puzzles

    Caring for Parker unlocks new ways to play together with friends and family. Solve puzzles, connect the dots, take photos and videos together, and create works of art to hang in Parker's world. Discover new problems to solve and games to play.

    STEAM toy

    Parker the Bear is a STEAM toy, offering children a multidimensional way to play and learn about science, technology, education, arts, and math. He helps teach basic biology and digital literacy, while promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

    Highlights

    Classic teddy bear that invites children to explore an interactive world of imaginative doctor play through augmented reality

    All plush and fluff—no batteries, Wi-Fi, or cameras

    Free app delivers the magic of augmented reality as you play with Parker and your iPhone or iPad

    Teaches basic biology through in-app doctor play diagnosing ailments and applying treatments

    Develops digital literacy and explores the magic of augmented reality

    Promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills

    Cultivates creativity through drawings, connect-the-dots games, and even designing a unique bandage

    Sharpens math skills with puzzles and games

    Caring for Parker encourages empathy and teaches how to be a kind and caring friend

    Helps build independence and confidence

    Suitable for children ages three and older

    Did You Notice?

    As children play with Parker they can see how his Happiness Factor changes the world around them with augmented reality.

    Apple Recommends For

    Bringing your child's imagination to life through the magic of augmented reality on an iPhone or iPad.

    What’s in the Box

    Parker the Bear

    Parker's backpack

    Interactive toy thermometer

    Toy stethoscope

    Wooden toy medicine bottle

    Wooden spoon

    Two felt x-ray bibs

    Parker's "Nice to Meet You" letter and envelope

    Tech Specs

    Height: 14.17 in./36 cm

    Weight: 7.48 oz./212 g

    Manufacturer Information

    Part Number

    Mfr. Part Number: 17TBEAR

    UPC or EAN No.: 816107021967

    Warranty

    Note: Products sold through this website that do not bear the Apple Brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple’s Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple-branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products. Please contact the manufacturer directly for technical support and customer service.

