Parker: Your Augmented Reality Bear by Seedling
$59.95
Parker: Your Augmented Reality Bear by Seedling
Overview
Seedling's Parker the Bear is a classic teddy who works with an app on your iPad or iPhone to unlock a whole new way to play. He activates augmented reality effects on your iOS device to create an interactive world of doctor play. Parker is all soft and plush—no batteries, no Wi-Fi, no cameras. Simply download the free Parker app and start reimagining the world around you.
Become Parker’s doctor
Help your new friend feel better. Cure a tummy bug, cool a fever, and take Parker’s temperature with the special thermometer. Use your iPad or iPhone to examine Parker’s bones, soothe a scratchy throat, and much more.
Magical effects in everyday spaces
The more you care for Parker, the more magical your world becomes. Watch Parker’s Happiness Factor go up each time you cure an ailment, solve a problem, or complete a game, then use the magic camera feature to see how Parker’s happiness transforms the world around you with augmented reality effects.
Games and puzzles
Caring for Parker unlocks new ways to play together with friends and family. Solve puzzles, connect the dots, take photos and videos together, and create works of art to hang in Parker's world. Discover new problems to solve and games to play.
STEAM toy
Parker the Bear is a STEAM toy, offering children a multidimensional way to play and learn about science, technology, education, arts, and math. He helps teach basic biology and digital literacy, while promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Highlights
Classic teddy bear that invites children to explore an interactive world of imaginative doctor play through augmented reality
All plush and fluff—no batteries, Wi-Fi, or cameras
Free app delivers the magic of augmented reality as you play with Parker and your iPhone or iPad
Teaches basic biology through in-app doctor play diagnosing ailments and applying treatments
Develops digital literacy and explores the magic of augmented reality
Promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Cultivates creativity through drawings, connect-the-dots games, and even designing a unique bandage
Sharpens math skills with puzzles and games
Caring for Parker encourages empathy and teaches how to be a kind and caring friend
Helps build independence and confidence
Suitable for children ages three and older
Did You Notice?
As children play with Parker they can see how his Happiness Factor changes the world around them with augmented reality.
Apple Recommends For
Bringing your child's imagination to life through the magic of augmented reality on an iPhone or iPad.
What’s in the Box
Parker the Bear
Parker's backpack
Interactive toy thermometer
Toy stethoscope
Wooden toy medicine bottle
Wooden spoon
Two felt x-ray bibs
Parker's "Nice to Meet You" letter and envelope
Tech Specs
Height: 14.17 in./36 cm
Weight: 7.48 oz./212 g
Manufacturer Information
Part Number
Mfr. Part Number: 17TBEAR
UPC or EAN No.: 816107021967
Warranty
iPhone Models
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad Models
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Generation)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
iPod Models
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later.
