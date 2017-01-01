Parker: Your Augmented Reality Bear by Seedling

Parker by Seedling

Parker is the latest release from Seedling, the award-winning creative play company that merges old school physical products with new technologies to reimagine the world of play.



Parker is a classic teddy bear that unlocks a whole new way to play.



When your child plays with this app and Parker together, they will experience the magic of caring and playing in augmented reality.



Cure a tummy bug, cool a fever, and see Parker’s heart and lungs come to life in augmented reality. Utilizing the real-world doctor tools that come with Parker, your child will play along in the app while engaging in hands-on, classic play.



Caring for Parker encourages empathy, promotes problem solving, and engages your child in a creative and imaginative experience.



Highlights:



Parker will give you different problems to solve each time you open the app

Real-world tools in your Parker kit activate new visuals and effects in the app - like magic!

Watch Parker’s Happiness Factor™ go up each time you cure an ailment, solve a problem, or complete a game, then use the magic camera to see how Parker’s happiness transforms the world around you with augmented reality effects [featuring ARKit].

Create your own artwork and decorate your own bandages to personalize playtime with Parker.





STEAM Toy

Parker the Bear is a STEAM toy, offering children a multidimensional way to learn and play.



Science: Teaches basic biology through in-app doctor play.

Technology: Develops Digital Literacy and explores the magic of Augmented Reality

Educational: Promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Encourages empathy.

Arts: Create drawings, connect the dots and even design your own bandage

Math: Solve puzzles, play games.



Parker is for ages 3+



About Seedling:

Seedling reimagines the world of play by designing immersive play experiences that combine old school physical products with new technologies. Founded in 2007 by Phoebe Hayman, Seedling’s award winning product line includes the Littles collection for preschoolers which offers a gentle introduction to Augmented Reality, Design Your Own Virtual Reality Maze for kids 8+, and over 100 imaginative activity kits designed to foster empowerment, encourage empathy, and build creative confidence. … More(Read full review)