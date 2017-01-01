New

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English

    Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming. A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience. The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications. And the built-in, rechargeable battery is incredibly long-lasting, powering your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.1

    What’s in the Box

    Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

    Lightning to USB Cable

    Tech Specs

    Size and Weight

    Height: 0.16–0.43 inch (0.41–1.09 cm)

    Width: 16.48 inches (41.87 cm)

    Depth: 4.52 inches (11.49 cm)

    Weight: 0.86 pound (0.39 kg)*

    General

    Multimedia keys

    Connections and Expansion

    Bluetooth

    Lightning port

    Wireless

    System Requirements

    Bluetooth-enabled Mac computer with macOS 10.12.4 or later

    iOS devices with iOS 10.3 or later

*Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

1. Testing conducted by Apple in April 2017 using preproduction Magic Keyboard devices, firmware, and software with shipping iMac systems. Testing consisted of full battery discharge while engaging the device on a paired iMac using automated equipment. Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and other factors.