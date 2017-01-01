Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English
-
$129.00
-
-
-
-
Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English
-
Overview
Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming. A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience. The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications. And the built-in, rechargeable battery is incredibly long-lasting, powering your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.1
What’s in the Box
Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Lightning to USB Cable
Tech Specs
Size and Weight
Height: 0.16–0.43 inch (0.41–1.09 cm)
Width: 16.48 inches (41.87 cm)
Depth: 4.52 inches (11.49 cm)
Weight: 0.86 pound (0.39 kg)*
General
Multimedia keys
Connections and Expansion
Bluetooth
Lightning port
Wireless
System Requirements
Bluetooth-enabled Mac computer with macOS 10.12.4 or later
iOS devices with iOS 10.3 or later
-
Recommended
- Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - Titanium : Available colors
-
-
-
-
-
-