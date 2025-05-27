Apple brings Tap to Pay on iPhone to eight more European countries

Apple today introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Malta, enabling millions of merchants to use iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments. In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone makes it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards,1 Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal required.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone X S or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.2 No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

Apple works closely with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. Payment platforms and developers can integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps, making it easy for merchants to enable this secure and convenient capability.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in the following countries and payment platforms starting today:

Belgium: Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

Croatia: Adyen, Viva, and Worldline.

Cyprus: Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

Denmark: Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva; with PayPal coming soon.

Greece: myPOS, Viva, and Worldline; with NBG Pay coming soon.

Iceland: Adyen, Rapyd, and Revolut; with Teya coming soon.

Luxembourg: Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

Malta: Adyen, Global Payments, Revolut, SumUp, and Viva.

Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa. Additionally, Bancontact is available with Axepta and Viva in Belgium, and Dankort is available in Denmark with Nexi and Surfboard Payments.

Privacy is fundamental in the design and development across all of Apple’s payment features. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made using Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and Apple doesn’t know what is being purchased or who is buying it.