Apple Pay The web. Now accepting the easiest and safest way to pay.

Your Mac has always been the perfect place to sit down and do some serious online shopping. Now with Apple Pay in Safari, it’s an even faster, easier, and more secure place to pay on the web — because you can check out without having to enter your credit card number. Look for Apple Pay on many of your favorite sites, then complete your purchase with Touch ID on your iPhone or by double-clicking the side button on your Apple Watch. Your credit card details are never shared by Apple when you use Apple Pay, and your transactions are protected with industry-leading security.

