Siri makes its debut on Mac, with new capabilities designed just for the desktop. And that’s not the only way your Mac is smarter. macOS Sierra helps you rediscover your best photos, shop faster and more conveniently online, and work more seamlessly between devices. It can also help free up valuable storage space. Now your Mac does even more for you, so you can do more with your Mac.
Just like you, Siri can do great new things on a Mac.
Talk about big news. No matter what you’re working on, your intelligent personal assistant is always a click away. The handy features of Siri on iOS are now on your Mac, along with brand-new ways to help you with the things you do every day on your desktop.
Ask Siri to do its thing while you do yours.
Siri on Mac is all about multitasking. So you can be working on one thing, like finishing up a document, and ask Siri to send a message to your coworker saying it’s on the way — without stopping what you’re doing.
Let Siri locate your files for you.
Working with files is a big part of using a Mac. And Siri makes it a snap. Can’t remember where you saved that report? Ask Siri to search for the documents you opened this week, then refine your results to just the ones with the word “annual” in the title.
Keep Siri results where you can always find them.
Pin sports schedules, Twitter results, a list of files related to your big project, and more, right in Notification Center. Everything stays up to date — so you always know where to find game times, trending topics, or important documents.
Search. Drag. Drop.
Search for images and information just by asking. Then drag results right to a window on your desktop. Drop an image from the web into a Pages document to make it pop. Or a Maps location into an invitation to get your party started.
Could you ask any more of Siri? In a word, yes.
“Show the PDFs in myDownloads folder”
“How much free space do I have on my Mac?”
“Play the top 40 jazz songs”
“What’s the weather in Lake Tahoe?”
“Show me all of the files I shared with Cecilia last week”
“Search the web for images of the Eiffel Tower”
“Get information about Mount Whitney”
“Find tweets from José Bautista”
“FaceTime Victoria”
"Add Laura to my 10 AM meeting”
“How do you spell broccoli?”
“Find photos I took at home”
“What time is it in Monterrey, Mexico?”
Universal Clipboard
Copy on one device. Paste on another.
Copy images, video, and text from an app on your iPhone. Then paste into another app on your nearby Mac — or vice versa. There are no extra steps. Just copy and paste as you normally do. Find a great recipe while browsing on your Mac? Paste the ingredients right to the grocery list on your iPhone.
Automatically log in to your Mac when you’re wearing your Apple Watch. No password typing required. Need to take a quick call or step away? Get right back to work when you return.
iCloud Drive
Your desktop and Documents folder. Accessible on all your devices.
Access the files on your Mac desktop right on your iPhone. Now the files on your desktop and in your Documents folder — where most files are saved — can be automatically stored and updated in iCloud Drive, so you can always access them on your iOS devices and even another Mac.
The web. Now accepting the easiest and safest way to pay.
Your Mac has always been the perfect place to sit down and do some serious online shopping. Now with Apple Pay in Safari, it’s an even faster, easier, and more secure place to pay on the web — because you can check out without having to enter your credit card number. Look for Apple Pay on many of your favorite sites, then complete your purchase with Touch ID on your iPhone or by double-clicking the side button on your Apple Watch. Your credit card details are never shared by Apple when you use Apple Pay, and your transactions are protected with industry-leading security.
When you need more space, let your Mac find it for you.
Storage space maxed out? No problem. macOS Sierra can help make more room by automatically storing rarely used files in iCloud and keeping them available on demand. It can also help you find and remove old files you no longer use. So the files you’ve used most recently stay on your Mac and there’s always room for new ones.
Files you rarely need are saved in iCloud. Until you need them.
When you need more space, Optimized Storage makes room by storing infrequently used files, email attachments, photos, and previously viewed iTunes movies and TV shows in the cloud. You can easily find every file right where you saved it. Just open it up and download the original as if it was always there. Files you’ve used recently remain on your Mac along with optimized versions of your photos, so you can work offline.
Easily get rid of duplicate and obsolete files.
macOS Sierra can keep unneeded files from cluttering up your Mac. It prompts you to delete used app installers, and clears out duplicate downloads, caches, logs, and other unnecessary stuff. You can also easily find and delete large apps and files, or ones you simply don’t use. So you can be free of clutter. It can even get rid of it for you, deleting items that have been in the Trash for 30 days.
Photos
Rediscover memories in beautiful new ways.
You’ve spent years capturing moments worth remembering. Now Photos can turn them into unforgettable experiences called Memories. And powerful new technologies deliver improved face recognition, display all your photos on a world map, and even allow you to search your photos by the objects and scenery in them.
Express yourself in fun new ways. Send a huge emoji. Respond back with a heart or a thumbs-up on a friend’s message bubble. And play videos and preview links right in the conversation.
iTunes
Now with an all-new Apple Music experience.
Finding your favorite songs and discovering new ones is even simpler with the freshly redesigned Apple Music inside iTunes. The revamped For You makes it easier to discover new music and playlists we think you’ll love, thanks to expert curation and advanced machine learning. The new Browse section lets everyone see the best of what’s available on Apple Music, from exclusives and new releases to playlists and top charts. And now you can view lyrics while you listen in the refined MiniPlayer.
Now it’s easy to keep windows from piling up on your desktop. Tabs work just as they do in Safari — but now they work in most apps on your Mac, and in many third-party apps as well. Just update to macOS Sierra and your apps are good to go. Breeze between multiple Pages documents in full screen. And look at lots of different destinations in Maps without getting lost.
Picture in Picture
Keep one eye on what you’re watching and the other on what you’re doing.
Now you can float a video window from Safari or iTunes over your desktop or a full-screen app. Play the video in any corner of the desktop and resize it to see more or less of what’s behind it. So you can catch up on your favorite show while you catch up on email. Or watch the big game while playing a game yourself.
It’s easy to upgrade to macOS Sierra.
When you upgrade to macOS Sierra, you get new features that make using your Mac even more efficient and enjoyable. You get all the latest security and performance updates, too. macOS is available free on the Mac App Store, so it’s simple to upgrade.