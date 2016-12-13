Apple AirPods are now available

With AirPods, setting up and using wireless headphones has never been easier. Just open the charging case near your iPhone and with a simple tap, AirPods are immediately set up with all the devices signed into your iCloud account, including your Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. Advanced sensors detect when AirPods are in your ear and can automatically play and pause your music. Double tapping on AirPods activates Siri, allowing you to access your favorite personal assistant to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.