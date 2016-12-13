UPDATES December 13, 2016
Apple AirPods are now available
New Wireless Headphones Available Online Today and in Stores Beginning Next Week
Apple today announced AirPods are available to order online now from Apple.com and will start delivering to customers and arriving at Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers next week.
AirPods introduce an effortless wireless listening experience packed with high-quality audio and long battery life. These magical wireless headphones use advanced technology to reinvent how we listen to music, make phone calls, enjoy TV shows and movies, play games and interact with Siri, providing a wireless audio experience not possible before.
With AirPods, setting up and using wireless headphones has never been easier. Just open the charging case near your iPhone and with a simple tap, AirPods are immediately set up with all the devices signed into your iCloud account, including your Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. Advanced sensors detect when AirPods are in your ear and can automatically play and pause your music. Double tapping on AirPods activates Siri, allowing you to access your favorite personal assistant to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.
This revolutionary experience is enabled by the new ultra-low power Apple W1 chip, which enables AirPods to deliver high-quality audio and industry-leading battery life in a completely wireless design. AirPods deliver up to five hours of listening time on one charge while the custom-designed charging case holds additional charges for an industry-leading total of more than 24 hours of listening time, ensuring AirPods are charged and ready to go whenever you are.
Pricing and Availability
Apple-Designed Wireless AirPods
Including charging case for $159 (US).
Available today from Apple.com and will start delivering to customers and arriving at Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers next week.
AirPods will be shipping in limited quantities at launch and customers are encouraged to check online for updates on availability and estimated delivery dates. Stores will receive regular AirPod shipments.
AirPods are available in more than 100 countries and territories including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Japan, UAE, the UK and the US.
AirPods require Apple devices running the latest version of iOS 10, watchOS 3 or macOS Sierra.
Media
Press Contacts
Alex Kirschner
Apple
(408) 974-2479
Trudy Muller
Apple
(408) 862-7426
Apple Media Helpline
(408) 974-2042