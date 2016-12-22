UPDATES December 22, 2016

Apple announces iTunes' top five best-selling holiday movies of all time

Top five holiday movies on iTunes.
Apple today announced the five top-grossing holiday movies of all time on iTunes in the US. Elf, originally released in 2003 starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, is the all-time best-selling holiday movie on iTunes. 
#5: The Polar Express stars Tom Hanks in many roles and is directed by Robert Zemeckis.
#4: Written and produced by John Hughes, Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin and is directed by Chris Columbus.
#3: Jim Carrey is the Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 2000.
#2: Originally released in 1989, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation stars Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.
#1: Elf featuring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is the all-time best-selling holiday movie on iTunes.   
Users can ask Siri on iPhone or iPad, or on Apple TV using the Siri Remote, to play these holiday favorites, or other popular holiday titles of this season, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol. For last-minute holiday gift ideas, iTunes movies can also be gifted to friends and family.

Press Contacts

Bernadette Simpao

Apple

bsimpao@apple.com

(669) 227-9273

Andy Bowman

Apple

abowman@apple.com

(408) 783-0619

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

The latest news for journalists.

Read more