UPDATES December 22, 2016
Apple announces iTunes' top five best-selling holiday movies of all time
Apple today announced the five top-grossing holiday movies of all time on iTunes in the US. Elf, originally released in 2003 starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, is the all-time best-selling holiday movie on iTunes.
#4: Written and produced by John Hughes, Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin and is directed by Chris Columbus.
#2: Originally released in 1989, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation stars Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.
#1: Elf featuring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is the all-time best-selling holiday movie on iTunes.
Users can ask Siri on iPhone or iPad, or on Apple TV using the Siri Remote, to play these holiday favorites, or other popular holiday titles of this season, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol. For last-minute holiday gift ideas, iTunes movies can also be gifted to friends and family.
