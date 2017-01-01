Clips
Spread some video joy.
Clips is an iOS app for making and sharing fun videos with text, effects, graphics, and more.
Spread some video joy.
Clips is an iOS app for making and sharing fun videos with text, effects, graphics, and more.
Getting started is simple and quick. Just hold the record button to capture video on the spot, or grab a video clip or photo from your library. Pinch and drag while recording to smoothly zoom and pan across images for that extra touch of drama — or comedy.
Live Titles let you easily create animated captions and titles — just by talking. Simply speak while recording, and text automatically appears onscreen, perfectly synced with your voice. Tap the clip to easily adjust text, add punctuation, or change the style of your title.
Add instant personality by giving your videos a comic book look, adding emoji, or applying animated stickers from Disney, Star Wars, and more. Use full‑screen posters with animated backgrounds to help tell your story. And set the mood with dozens of music tracks that intelligently adjust to match the length of your video.
Selfie Scenes on iPhone X make Clips even more fun by using the TrueDepth camera to place you in beautifully animated landscapes, abstract art, and even onboard the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Each scene is a full 360‑degree experience, so however you move iPhone X, the scene surrounds you on all sides.
Clips now works with iCloud, so you can view and edit any of your projects on all your devices. Capture a moment on iPhone, then use iPad to add filters, stickers, and titles. And Clips works with Shared iPad mode, so students can pick up right where they left off.
Clips recognizes who’s in your video and who you share with most often, then presents these people as suggestions for sharing. Just tap a name to send your video using Messages or post to your favorite social platforms.