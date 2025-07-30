30 July 2025

UPDATE

Apple introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video in India

Customers in India can now connect with an Apple Specialist over video to shop Apple products in a secure, personalised, and convenient way

Apple today introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online. The service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup; discover new features; and learn about Apple’s trade-in program, financing options, and more — all from the comfort of their homes. As more Indians shop online, the service brings a secure and personal way to shop for Apple products — anytime, from anywhere.

India is the second country in the world to offer the service, building on Apple’s expanding retail presence in the country. Earlier this year, Apple launched the Apple Store app in India, making it easier and more personalised than ever to browse, buy, and get support.

“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for. Our team members are excited to connect with even more customers in India and provide them with exceptional service as they learn what Apple products suit their needs.”

Enhancing the Shopping Experience for Customers

With just a few clicks at apple.com/in/store, customers can instantly connect with a Specialist to get help choosing the right Apple product. While the Specialist will appear on video, customers will remain on audio only. During the session, customers can get tailored, personalised advice, enabling them to compare models and learn more about available purchase options to decide on the product that best suits their needs. The service, offered in English, will support customers on iOS and non-iOS devices.

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in India from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. IST from Monday to Friday on the Apple Store online.

Shop the iPhone 16 Lineup

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with the thinnest borders on any Apple product and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever. Customers can shop the lineup with a Specialist over video.

The Best Place to Buy Apple

Apple makes it simple and easy for customers to shop the latest products and accessories, connect with knowledgable team members, or learn new skills with programs like Today at Apple. Whether in person, online, over video, or via personalised recommendations on the Apple Store app, Apple team members can help customers select the device and financing option that is right for them.