March 5, 2024

UPDATE

Southeast Asia’s first :br(m)::br(l)::br(xl):Apple Developer Center opens in Singapore

Apple Developer Center Singapore supports developers from across the region with sessions, labs, and workshops

Southeast Asia is home to hundreds of thousands of developers behind more than 90,000 apps on the App Store. To support this thriving ecosystem, today Apple opened its first Developer Center in Singapore, offering developers in the region even greater access to Apple experts and support to learn about the latest Apple technologies and resources to take their apps and games to the next level. Located in Singapore’s one-north district, an innovation hub home to numerous startups and leading technology firms, this new facility joins Developer Center locations in Cupertino, Bengaluru, and Shanghai.

Designed for teams of all sizes and at all stages of app development, Apple Developer Centers are the home bases for in-person sessions, labs, workshops, and consultations around the world. The Apple Developer Center Singapore will offer a range of activities for developers to hone their skills and transform the design, quality, and performance of their apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

“Southeast Asia is home to many passionate developers who create exceptional apps that empower their local communities and delight customers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We are thrilled to open the Apple Developer Center Singapore in a region that has prioritised growing a competitive digital economy with highly skilled talent. This centre will be a valuable resource for developers from Singapore and its neighboring countries, enabling them to create richer experiences and more impactful apps for their customers. We can’t wait to see how this space will energise the work of our incredible developer community.”

Apple supports developers with best-in-class tools to build, test, market, and distribute their apps to more than 2 billion Apple devices globally. These tools include over 250,000 software development building blocks known as APIs and powerful software development kits (SDKs) harnessing the power of machine learning, augmented reality, and other cutting-edge technologies to help developers add new functionality to their apps quickly and easily.



The Apple Developer Center Singapore will enable developers to foster connections and collaborate with their peers from around the region by providing opportunities for in-person connection and learning with direct access to Apple experts. To browse the full schedule of sessions, labs, workshops, and one-on-one consultations across a wide variety of categories, visit developer.apple.com/events/developer-centers.

Since 2014, Singapore-based developer community group iOS Dev Scout has organised the largest gathering of Apple developers in the region with their annual iOS Conf SG event, which has reached thousands of developers. Vina Rianti, lead for iOS Dev Scout, explains, “We’re super excited to have an Apple Developer Center right here in Singapore within easy reach of developers from around the region. As an iOS software engineer, having direct access to Apple experts and a regular program of in-person activities is truly invaluable. These are opportunities that you previously had to travel around the world to have, and I’m confident that developers will share in the excitement of having this centre close to home and make a leap forward in their skills!”

Press Contacts

Kimberly Mah

Apple

kimberly_mah@apple.com

(65) 9817 0876

Brett Galvin

Apple

brett_galvin@apple.com

(65) 9649 7784