KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA Apple today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store in Malaysia. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple’s innovative lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

“We live for moments when we can surprise and delight our customers, and we’re excited to do that in Malaysia with the opening of our first store in the country, Apple The Exchange TRX,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Being able to support and directly connect with a new community is always a special experience for our retail teams, and we can’t wait to welcome customers to this beautiful space designed for discovery, creativity, and shopping for the world’s most innovative products.”

At Apple The Exchange TRX, more than 160 team members are ready to help customers shop for their favourite Apple products — from the iPhone 15 lineup to the MacBook Air with M3 and the latest iPad models, including the redesigned iPad Air and incredibly thin iPad Pro with M4.

Apple The Exchange TRX will be an inspiring hub for education, offering customers free in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Led by Apple Creatives, the events will empower attendees to tap into their creativity and learn how to get the most out of their devices, with topics ranging from basics and how-to lessons, to iPhone photo and video tours that take advantage of the beautiful store location.

To celebrate the opening, a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” will run from Saturday, June 22, through Saturday, July 6. Bringing together some of Malaysia’s most celebrated creators, the sessions will offer a glimpse into the creative process while showcasing Apple’s full range of products and services.

Sessions in the “Jom Discover” series include:

Performance: De Fam

Workshop: Capture Portraits on iPhone with Jason smashpop

Spotlight: Video Magic on Mac with Adam Lobo

Workshop: Turn Ideas Into Action on iPad with Iman Azman

Spotlight: Live Well with Nana Mohd and Apple Watch

Apple The Exchange TRX connects the mall’s central atrium to a lush rooftop park that wraps around the store’s upper level. Emitting a warm glow at night, the three-dimensional layered roof consists of horizontal glass panels and shading blades to reduce the sun’s rays. A central glazed oculus brings daylight into the interior and includes a dynamic artificial-lighting feature.

Inside the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase connects the three levels where customers can explore, learn, and shop. The Forum, home to Today at Apple programming, is located on a floating deck that joins up with the mall, while the upper level directly connects with the edge of the park, bringing daylight and greenery into the store through a continuous glass façade.

Like all Apple facilities, the Apple The Exchange TRX runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The store is designed with a refined palette of high-quality materials, including natural stone walls, polished stainless-steel columns, light terrazzo floors, and a timber ceiling.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues, and shop the new iPad Air with M2, the iPhone 15 lineup, and the latest Apple Watch lineup — Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products. Apple Specialists are excited to connect with the local community through personalised setup and support, switching to iOS, and Apple Trade In, where customers can get credit toward a new device by trading in their current one.

Just in time for back to school, students and families can save on a Mac or iPad with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. In-store or online, eligible customers can also take advantage of the university student offer running through September 30, and receive AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil when they buy an eligible iPad.

Apple The Exchange TRX also offers a dedicated Apple Pickup counter, making it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. And for hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar and get help from an expert.

Apple The Exchange TRX opens Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. MYT. Customers are invited to check out curated content celebrating the essence of creativity in Malaysia across Apple TV+, Apple Music, and the App Store, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

