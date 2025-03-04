Apple opens fourth Apple Developer Academy in Indonesia

Today, Apple opened Indonesia’s fourth Apple Developer Academy in Tuban, Bali. The new Academy will welcome more than 100 students to its inaugural class as Apple deepens its effort to help developers, students, and entrepreneurs gain the skills they need to embark on careers in the growing iOS app industry in Indonesia and around the world.

“Coding is a great way to make your mark on the world, and the Apple Developer Academy will help even more people in Indonesia bring their ideas to life,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Indonesia’s developer community has created so many incredible apps, and we can’t wait to welcome these students and help even more aspiring developers advance their skills, build businesses, and make a positive impact on their communities.”

Students will participate in a nine-month programme that will teach the fundamentals of coding, design, marketing skills, and more, as well as insights into artificial intelligence. The academy aims to challenge and inspire students, encouraging them to create apps that address personal, community, and global challenges, while working to make a positive impact on the world.

The first class at the Developer Academy in Bali comprises learners from various backgrounds, aged 18 to 56 years old and hailing from 32 cities across Indonesia, with many students originating from Bali itself. Additionally, in an effort to encourage cross-cultural exchange, the Bali campus is the first academy in Indonesia to open its doors to international students from 11 other countries worldwide.

Bali native Marry Kusuma is among the students joining the inaugural cohort in Bali. After her career as an IT consultant was put on hold due to the pandemic, Kusuma went on to run her own online small business from home. But her passion for technology never ceased.

Sharing her excitement for the programme, Kusuma says, “As someone who had a taste of working in the tech world, I’m really looking forward to starting my journey at the Apple Developer Academy right here in my hometown of Bali. This is an amazing opportunity for me to not only learn new skills, but also engage with other students and hopefully kickstart a new future and return to a career in technology, which I love.”

Since the first Apple Developer Academy in Indonesia was launched in Jakarta in 2018, Apple has opened two other academies in Surabaya and Batam. More than 2,500 aspiring developers have completed the programme. As a testament to the academy’s impact, 90 percent of its graduates have found employment in sectors including education, e-commerce, transportation, sustainability, and more.

One of those students is Bali native I Wayan Agus Hery Setiawan, who joined the Developer Academy in Surabaya in 2022 with the goal of improving his coding and computing skills. Setiawan returned to his hometown after graduating and now works at a hospital where he helps patients better connect with their doctors through a revamped mobile app.

“Being at the academy taught me the importance of not just focusing on technology, but also on addressing the underlying challenges we’re solving for,” says Setiawan. “This perspective shaped my approach in the workplace, particularly in improving the efficiency of waiting times for patients in the hospital with our app. Moving forward, I aspire to continue discovering innovative solutions that can support my community and positively impact people’s lives.”