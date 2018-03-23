Démarrage éclair : La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
Vendredi 23 mars
18:00 – 18:30
Apple Guildford Town Centre
Dans cet atelier de 30 minutes, familiarisez-vous avec la programmation grâce à l’app Swift Playgrounds.
10355 152 Street
Surrey, BC V3R 7C1
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi...
Heure jeunesse
Défi labyrinthe avec Sphero (Anglais)
12 mars, 11:00 – 12:00
Apple Coquitlam Centre
Heure jeunesse
Défi labyrinthe avec Sphero (Anglais)
12 mars, 11:30 – 12:30
Apple Pacific Centre
Démarrage éclair
La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
12 mars, 12:30 – 13:00
Apple Pacific Centre
Procédés
Premiers pas en programmation (Anglais)
12 mars, 18:00 – 19:00
Apple Pacific Centre
Démarrage éclair
La programmation avec Swift Playgrounds (Anglais)
12 mars, 19:30 – 20:00
Apple Guildford Town Centre