11 December 2024

Apple expands U.K. investment and doubles local engineering teams

Apple today announced its investment in the United Kingdom has grown to exceed £18 billion over the past five years — and its engineering teams in the country have also doubled during that time. This builds on Apple’s longstanding connection to the U.K., where the company now supports 550,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy.

“We’ve been serving customers in the U.K. for more than 40 years, and we’re proud of our deep connection with communities across this country,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to be growing our Apple teams here, and to keep supporting the extraordinary innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of technology in so many ways.”

Strengthening Connections Across the U.K.

Apple’s U.K. engineering teams — located in London, Cambridge, and throughout the country — perform critical work and research across a wide range of products and services. That includes support for key technologies in Apple Intelligence, such as Siri’s deep integration into Apple products, and Private Cloud Compute, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI. Apple teams in the U.K. also focus on core areas like silicon engineering, as well as award-winning services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.

The first Apple Store in the U.K. opened 20 years ago, and today there are 40 stores located across the country. Many of these stores are in historic locations, including flagship stores on Regent Street and Brompton Road in London. And across the U.K., Apple’s stores serve as destinations for customers to come together, get support from amazing team members, and discover all of the company’s products and services.

Apple is also deeply committed to supporting the U.K.’s vibrant iOS developer community. Today, the country is home to some of the world’s most exciting and talented developers, who are using their imagination and ingenuity to build apps that are loved by users around the world. Since the launch of the App Store in 2008, developers in the U.K. have earned nearly £9 billion from selling digital goods and services.

Apple’s growing investments in the U.K. include expanded Apple TV+ production, which has tripled in the past two years, creating jobs in the creative industry, and providing a platform for new and emerging local talent to showcase their work to a global audience. Apple TV+ not only supports jobs for cast and crew, but also contracts with hundreds of suppliers across business sectors — from construction and manufacturing to hospitality and technical services.

Supporting the Talent of Tomorrow

Apple has long supported education across the U.K. Its programmes for learners of all ages and backgrounds aim to expand opportunities, teach key skills needed to succeed in the workforce, and bolster the local tech industry pipeline.

Since 2019, Apple has partnered with The King’s Trust to help students in the U.K. transform their lives by developing the confidence and skills to pursue educational and career opportunities. Apple’s support has enabled The King’s Trust to expand STEAM programming to every region across the country through the organisation’s Achieve programme. Using Apple’s Everyone Can Code resources, youth ages 11 to 20 work collaboratively, and think strategically and creatively to develop apps that address challenges in their communities. Additionally, at-risk young people ages 16 to 25 have access to Apple technology and learning resources through The King Trust’s 12-week Team programme, using those tools to support their efforts to earn a Personal Development and Employability qualification.

Apple also supports community organisations near its Battersea office, including Caius House, a centre that helps bridge the education and life skills gap for local youth and young adults. In addition to donating iPad and MacBook devices to Caius House, Apple has also hosted a coding week at the centre, where more than 100 young people learned new digital skills.

