Since 1932, R.M.Williams has been proudly handcrafting boots in Australia. Skilled craftspeople make the footwear in their Adelaide workshop with painstaking attention to detail — each boot is touched by more than 80 pairs of hands. With over 60 stores and 1,100 employees across 15 countries, the brand is committed to providing every customer with a personalized shopping experience for the perfect fit.

iPhone has replaced the traditional point of sale and transformed the shopping experience at R.M.Williams stores. Employees are more mobile and engaged and can better provide customers with a personalized, end-to-end experience in a more open, welcoming environment.

iPhone has been pivotal in revolutionizing our in-store experience, resulting in a significant increase in sales and a more personalized customer experience. Peter Ratcliffe, Head of Technology, R.M.Williams

A sales associate uses iPhone on the shop floor to help a customer.

With the NewStore app on iPhone, store employees look up stock, access endless aisle, order items for delivery, and complete payment with Tap To Pay on iPhone without ever leaving their customer’s side. Teams also use Apple devices to support in-store operations such as backend inventory, performance dashboards, scheduling, and company communications.

An employee looks up stock on the NewStore iOS app.

It’s also quick and easy to train store employees to use iPhone. They can easily access training videos and material, which gives them the confidence to process sales in just a few hours. And set-up is just as simple — with remote configuration via zero-touch deployment, employees use iPhone straight out of the box.

Switching to iPhone was a game-changer for R.M.Williams. We’re able to provide the next level of customer service, which helps us build better connections with our customers. Kyle Grimshaw, Head of Stores, R.M.Williams

By streamlining operations and empowering employees to be mobile, iPhone saves the R.M.Williams employees around an hour a day. They now reinvest that time into enhancing the customer and employee experience which has resulted in an increase in sales. This commitment shows that the quality of R.M.Williams’ service is rivaled only by the quality of its product.