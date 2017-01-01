iMac

Retina. In colossal and ginormous.

The idea behind iMac has never wavered: to craft the ultimate desktop experience. The best display, paired with high-performance processors, graphics, and storage — all within an incredibly thin, seamless enclosure. And that commitment continues with the all-new 21.5‑inch iMac with Retina 4K display. Like the revolutionary 27‑inch 5K model, it delivers such spectacular image quality that everything else around you seems to disappear. Adding up to the most immersive iMac experience yet — and another big, beautiful step forward.

21.5‑inch iMac
with Retina 4K display
27‑inch iMac
with Retina 5K display

Retina Display More than just a display, it’s a vision.

Accuracy. Brightness. Clarity. Regardless of how you measure the quality of a display, Retina is in a class by itself. The pixel density is so high that you won’t detect a single one while using iMac. Text is so sharp, you’ll feel like you’re reading email and documents on a printed page. And with a new, wider color gamut, the Retina display is able to deliver even more available colors — 25 percent more. So every photo and video you see appears even more true to life.

Learn more about iMac design

Compare with original iMac

For the 4K camera in your pocket.

The new iPhone 7 shoots gorgeous 4K video. And on iMac with Retina display, both iMovie and Final Cut Pro give you the resolution — and responsiveness — to edit in 4K, turning your footage into a phenomenal viewing experience.

Design Innovation from
edge to cutting edge.

An incredible amount of engineering was required to bring the Retina display to the iMac family. Witness a design that’s just 5 mm at its edge — yet entirely capable of making everything around you fade into the distance. This ensures that nothing gets between you and your favorite content. Seamless and beautiful, iMac with Retina display is an elegant addition to your workspace, representing a depth of technology at the height of design.

Learn more about iMac design

Fusion Drive Storage that’s lightning fast. And whip smart.

Storage is about space. But it’s also about speed and performance. A Fusion Drive gives you the best of both worlds. This innovative storage technology intelligently combines speedy flash storage with a high-capacity hard drive. Your frequently used apps, documents, and photos stay on the faster flash storage, while infrequently used items move to the hard drive. And as the system learns how you work, you’ll experience faster application launching and quicker file access. Fusion Drive can be configured with up to 3TB of storage.1 But for those who want the ultimate performance, there’s an all-flash option that’s now up to 2.5 times faster than the previous version.

Learn more about iMac performance
Up to 3TB Fusion Drive

Performance Built for speed.
And everything else.

Faster and more powerful than ever, the 27‑inch iMac is equipped with a sixth-generation Intel Core processor and the latest AMD high-performance graphics. And the 21.5‑inch iMac features a fifth-generation Intel Core processor and enhanced Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Both deliver stirring visual effects with maximum impact — at maximum speed.

Learn more about iMac performance
Up to 3.7 teraflops of
graphics compute power
Up to 4.0GHz quad-core
i7 processor

Apple Accessories Redesigned. Rechargeable. Remarkable.

The all-new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 have been redesigned to make every interaction feel amazing. From a built‑in rechargeable battery to a new lower profile, they’ve been enhanced to deliver more comfort and functionality than ever before. Paired with iMac, they work magic together.

Learn more about Apple accessories

Magic Keyboard

Redesigned with a lower profile and increased stability that makes typing with precision a breeze.

Magic Mouse 2

A new design gives our Multi-Touch mouse a solid build and a smoother glide for quality you can feel.

Magic Trackpad 2

Now with Force Touch technology that lets you press a little deeper on a larger, click-anywhere surface — and do a lot more.

Headphone
SDXC card slot
USB 3
Thunderbolt 2
Gigabit Ethernet

Connectivity Fast connections
for high performance.

iMac is astonishingly thin. But it’s jam-packed with advanced technology. Two Thunderbolt 2 ports come standard on all iMac models and deliver blazing-fast data transfer for external drives and cameras. Four USB 3 ports give you plenty of options for connecting peripherals, including your printer, video devices, and more. And with ultrafast three-stream Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology, you’re instantly connected to all your favorite content.

macOS It’s why there’s nothing else like a Mac.

macOS is the operating system that powers everything you do on a Mac. macOS Sierra introduces Siri to Mac — along with new ways to enjoy your photos, shop more securely online, and work more seamlessly between devices.

Learn more about macOS

Built-in Apps Our best built-in apps.
The best they’ve ever looked.

Every new Mac comes with Photos, iMovie, GarageBand, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. So you can be creative right from the start. You also get great apps for email, surfing the web, sending texts, and making FaceTime calls — there’s even an app for finding new apps.

iCloud Everything you love on your iMac. On all your devices.

iCloud stores your content and lets you access your music, photos, calendars, contacts, and more from whatever device you’re using. And with iCloud Drive, you can safely store all your presentations, spreadsheets, PDFs, images, and any other kinds of files in iCloud — and access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC.2

Learn more about iCloud