Storage is about space. But it’s also about speed and performance. A Fusion Drive gives you the best of both worlds. This innovative storage technology intelligently combines speedy flash storage with a high-capacity hard drive. Your frequently used apps, documents, and photos stay on the faster flash storage, while infrequently used items move to the hard drive. And as the system learns how you work, you’ll experience faster application launching and quicker file access. Fusion Drive can be configured with up to 3TB of storage.1 But for those who want the ultimate performance, there’s an all-flash option that’s now up to 2.5 times faster than the previous version.

performance