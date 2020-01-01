Wind Down for sleep

The Wind Down experience helps you create a personalized routine to get ready for bed and meet your sleep goal. When you set up Wind Down, you can choose from various actions to help you relax before heading to bed, whether that’s turning on a Home scene, listening to soothing soundscapes, or using your favorite meditation app. You can set a custom time window before your scheduled bedtime for Wind Down to run. Turning on Wind Down also means that Sleep mode and Do Not Disturb will be enabled on your iPhone during the time window you select. You can snooze or dismiss Wind Down if your schedule changes.