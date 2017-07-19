“Hey Siri, show me my Life Goals list.”
When your day is as epic as The Rock’s, you need a smarter way to take it all on. Luckily, Siri is always with you — waiting to help whenever you need it. With Siri, just say it and it’s done.
When your day is as epic as The Rock’s, you need a smarter way to take it all on. Luckily, Siri is always with you — waiting to help whenever you need it. With Siri, just say it and it’s done.
“What can you help me with?”
Ask Siri to see a list of tasks that it can help you with.
“Text Pete ‘See you soon smiley exclamation point’”
“Call Dad at work”
“Remind me to walk the dog at 7 PM”
“Take a picture”
“Hey Siri, call Mom”
You can activate Siri and make your request all at once — without using the Home button.*
“Set the timer for 5 minutes”
“Open the Health app”
“How’s the weather tomorrow?”
“Wake me up at 7 AM tomorrow”
“How many cups in a liter?”
“Where’s a good inexpensive place to eat around here?”
Make requests all at once or let Siri guide you.
For example, say “Send a message to Mom that I’m running 15 minutes late” and Siri will write her a text. Or say “Send Mom a message” and Siri will ask what you want to tell her.
“FaceTime Sarah”
Add punctuation to an email or message.
When you’re dictating to Siri, simply say what punctuation you want to use as you speak. For example, when dictating a text, you can say “Hi Mary comma the check is in the mail period”.
Tap to edit.
If Siri misunderstands something you say, you can tap the dictated text and edit it using the keyboard.
Change the voice Siri uses.
In Settings, you can choose a male or female voice for Siri or even change its language.
“Learn to pronounce Andrea”
You can teach Siri how to pronounce a name correctly.
“Get me a Lyft to SFO”
“Message Heather on WhatsApp ‘I’m on my way’”
“Skype Mom”
“Search for pictures of modern kitchens on Pinterest”
“Send Russ $20 with Venmo”
“Pay my electricity bill”
“Did India win the cricket match yesterday?”
“Start my run in Nike+ Run Club”
“Tell Stephanie ‘I’ll be right there’”
“Skype Mom”
“Call back my last missed call”
“Find tweets with the hashtag BayBridge”
“Where is Brian?”
You can ask Siri to locate someone who is signed in to the Find My Friends app.
“Tweet ‘Loved the Mark Ronson performance tonight hashtag UptownFunk’”
“Sang Han is my brother”
Tell Siri how people in your contacts are related to you, like your mom, dad, brother, or girlfriend, and it will know who you’re referring to the next time you ask Siri to contact someone.
“Learn to pronounce Pirooz Pourmand”
You can teach Siri how to pronounce your friends’ and family members’ names correctly.
“Tweet with my location ‘Having a great vacation’”
“Show David Meachem III contact information”
“Message Heather on WhatsApp ‘I’m on my way’”
“Text Pete ‘See you soon smiley exclamation point’”
“FaceTime Sarah”
“Call Dad at work”
“Do I have any new voicemail?”
“Reply ‘Thanks for the money’”
When you’re writing an email, you can dictate it to Siri.
“Call 911”
“Do I have any new texts from Laura?”
“Redial that last number”
“Play the last voicemail from Aaron”
“Get my call history”
“Reply ’That’s great news’”
“Do I have any emails about the camping trip?”
“When did Ingrid call me?”
“Do I have any new email?”
“Siri, should I call Greg?”
Ask Siri if you should call someone, like an ex-boyfriend, and see what advice it has for you.
“Send Grady an email about the hotel”
Tell Siri to create a new email, write it, and send it — all hands-free.
“Remember this later”
Ask Siri to remind you about something you’re looking at in apps like Safari, Mail, and Notes.
“Create a new list called Groceries”
“Remind me about this email Friday at noon”
“Mark the third one complete”
Ask Siri to show you a Reminders list, then have it check off items as you get things done.
“What does the rest of my day look like?”
“Add Greg to my 2:30 meeting on Thursday”
Ask Siri to send a meeting invitation to any of your contacts who have an email address.
“Remember to pick up dry cleaning next Friday”
“Remind me about this when I get in the car”
Looking at a place in Maps you want to stop at later? Just ask Siri to remind you when you’re in your car.
“Set an alarm for 9 AM every Friday”
“Where’s my next meeting?”
“When am I meeting with Susan?”
“Send Russ $20 with Venmo”
“Pay my electricity bill”
“Remind me to walk the dog at 7 PM”
“Set up a meeting with Bill at 11:30”
“Add Into Thin Air to my Books list”
When you’ve created a list in the Reminders app, you can ask Siri to add new things to it.
“Wake me up at 7 AM tomorrow”
“Remind me to call Natalia when I get to work”
Use Siri to create location-based reminders for any addresses you’ve added for your contacts.
“Set the timer for 5 minutes”
“Turn off all my alarms”
“Add brussels sprouts to my grocery list”
“Note ‘I spent $10 on lunch’”
“Read my work to-do list”
“Move my 2 PM meeting to 2:30”
“Remind me to pay Noah back tomorrow morning”
“Who won the NBA Finals?”
“How many completions did Joe Montana have?”
“When does the MLB season start?”
“Who won the last New York City Marathon?”
“Where is Wrigley Field?”
“Who won the football game?”
“Show me minor league hockey scores”
“When was the last time the Red Sox won the World Series?”
“Did India win the cricket match yesterday?”
“When does the football season start?”
“Who will win the Jacksonville game?”
“When is the LA Galaxy’s next home game?”
“Did the Chicago Cubs win?”
“What hockey teams play today?”
“What baseball games are scheduled for today?”
“Is there an NBA game today?”
“How many regular-season games does each NBA team play?”
“Who has the most RBIs?”
“When is the next Trail Blazers home game?”
“Give me public transit directions to the Guggenheim Museum”
“What time does Whole Foods close?”
“I’m running low on gas”
“Find a table for four tonight in Chicago”
“Get me a Lyft to SFO”
“Where’s a good inexpensive place to eat around here?”
“Find a happy hour nearby”
“Find coffee near me”
“What planes are flying above me?”
“I need some aspirin”
“How are the reviews for Long Bridge Pizza in San Francisco?”
“Where’s a good hair salon?”
Siri can provide recommendations on local businesses.
“What’s the best restaurant in Manhattan?”
“Find me a place to eat where I can sit outside”
“I need a good electrician”
“Where am I?”
“What’s my ETA?”
“Are we there yet?”
“Do I need an umbrella today?”
“How is the Nikkei doing?”
“When is daylight saving time?”
“What’s the definition of pragmatic?”
“What’s the latest in San Francisco?”
See what people are saying on social media about a place or event.
“What does the fox say?”
“How do you spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?”
“How high is El Capitan?”
“What’s an 18% tip on $85?”
“Did the groundhog see its shadow?”
“When is sunset in Paris?”
“What’s the population of Jamaica?”
“What’s the square root of 128?”
“What is 40 degrees Fahrenheit in Celsius?”
“What’s the temperature outside?”
“How’s the weather tomorrow?”
“What time is it in Berlin?”
“When was Abraham Lincoln born?”
“Pick a card, any card”
“Which came first, the chicken or the egg?”
“Show me the Orion constellation”
“What’s the high for Anchorage on Thursday?”
“How many dollars is €45?”
“How many calories in a bagel?”
“What day is it?”
“What is Apple’s P/E ratio?”
“What’s the meaning of life?”
“Is it hot in New Orleans right now?”
“What’s the UV Index outside?”
OK. Let’s have a look.
“Is it going to snow next week?”
“Compare AAPL and the NASDAQ”
“How many cups in a liter?”
“Get the Minecraft app”
“Hey Siri”
You can activate Siri just by saying “Hey Siri” — without pressing the Home button.*
“Search for pictures of modern kitchens on Pinterest”
“Call me Superstar”
You can ask Siri to call you any nickname you want.
“Find stargazing apps”
Use Siri from behind the wheel.
With CarPlay and Siri Eyes Free, you can use Siri in the car. Connect via USB or Bluetooth, then press and hold the voice control button on your steering wheel.
“What can you help me with?”
Ask Siri to see a list of tasks that it can help you with.
“Siri, did I get any mail from Lee?”
Siri can check if you have email from specific people and read you the subject lines.
“Yes or no?”
“Go to my Twitter settings”
Make requests all at once or let Siri guide you.
For example, say “Send a message to Mom that I’m running 15 minutes late” and Siri will write her a text. Or say “Send Mom a message” and Siri will ask what you want to tell her.
“Turn on Airplane mode”
“Is Bluetooth on?”
“What languages do you speak?”
“Start my run in Nike+ Run Club”
“Learn to pronounce my name”
You can teach Siri how to pronounce your name correctly.
“Where is the Golden Gate Bridge?”
“Turn on Do Not Disturb”
You can ask Siri to turn on Do Not Disturb to silence calls, alerts, and notifications that you get while your device is locked.
“Take a picture”
“Make the screen brighter”
Add punctuation to an email or message.
When you’re dictating to Siri, simply say what punctuation you want to use as you speak. For example, when dictating a text, you can say “Hi Mary comma the check is in the mail period”.
Tap to edit.
If Siri misunderstands something you say, you can tap the dictated text and edit it using the keyboard.
Change the voice Siri uses.
In Settings, you can choose a male or female voice for Siri or even change its language.
“Hey Siri, text Mike ‘I’ll call you later’”
You can use Siri from across the room — just say “Hey Siri” followed by what you want it to do.*
“Pick a card”
Let me shuffle first... OK, the 6 of spades.
“Open Mail”
Ask Siri to open any app on your iPhone and it will launch immediately.
“What are you doing?”
“Dinner party”
Siri can tune in to HomeKit-enabled accessories and help you create the mood for your dinner party by, for example, turning on dining room lights and dimming living room lights.
“Turn the lights blue”
Set the mood by asking Siri to turn your HomeKit-enabled lightbulb a specific color.
“Turn off the radio”
“Good night”
Ask Siri to set a nighttime scene. One command can turn off the lights, put the shades down, and lock the doors.
“Movie night”
Create scenes with HomeKit and ask Siri to set them for you. For instance, dim the living room lights and turn on the TV — with just one voice command.
“Lock the front door”
“Turn on the printer in the office”
“I'm home”
Tell Siri “I’m home” and Siri can trigger your HomeKit-enabled devices to do things like turn on the lights and turn up the thermostat.
“Set the brightness of the downstairs lights to 50%”
“Turn off Chloe’s light”
“Set the Tahoe house to 72 degrees”
“Party time!”
Tell Siri “Party time!” and set the scene with HomeKit-enabled products. With one command you can turn the lights in your living room blue, close the shades, and turn on the disco ball.
“Turn the living room lights all the way up”
“Turn on the bathroom heater”