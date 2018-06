Screenshots

Screenshots are now a snap.

With macOS Mojave, all the controls you need to grab any type of screenshot are one simple shortcut away. An easy-to-use menu includes new screen-recording tools and options like setting a start timer, showing the cursor, and even customizing where you’d like to save your screenshots. Take a screenshot and a thumbnail of it animates to the corner of the screen. Leave it there to automatically save it to the destination you’ve chosen. Or click it to mark it up and share it right away — without having to save a copy. It’s more than easy; it’s clutter-free.