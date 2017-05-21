PHOTOS May 21, 2017
“Today at Apple” launches worldwide
“Today at Apple” kicked off this weekend with new in-store programming around the world, including Photo Walks and Kids Hour at all 495 Apple stores. From Getting Started with Coding to How To: Sketch, Draw and Paint with iPad, stores collectively hosted 4,000 sessions a day, including some with very special guests.
Apple Union Square
Apple Regent Street
Apple Williamsburg
Apple Marché Saint-Germain
Media
Photos of “Today at Apple” Worldwide Launch
