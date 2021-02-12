How to capture stunning floral photos with iPhone 12 Pro models

Taking beautiful professional-quality floral photos is now made even easier with iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. From Portrait mode to Apple ProRAW, Nathan Underwood of Tulipina, one of the world’s leading floral design studios, says the advanced camera systems on iPhone 12 Pro models have helped bring a fuller bloom to his floral photography.

The versatile pro camera systems on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max push the boundaries of innovation with powerful new computational photography and feature an expansive 120-degree field-of-view Ultra Wide camera; a Telephoto camera, great for framing portraits, with an even longer focal length on iPhone 12 Pro Max; and an all-new ƒ/1.6-aperture Wide camera. The optical image stabilization (OIS) system on the Wide camera makes 5,000 micro-adjustments per second for amazing Night mode shots and steady video.

iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a LiDAR Scanner, which enables 6x faster autofocus in low-light scenes and Night mode portraits when combined with the power of A14 Bionic, Deep Fusion on all cameras for improved photos in any environment, and Smart HDR 3, which uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images. Additionally, users can now experience Apple ProRAW, which integrates Apple’s multiframe image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format for full creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps.

Below, in his own words, Underwood demonstrates how he’s able to incorporate iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max into his professional workflow to capture stunning floral photographs at home.