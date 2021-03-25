Australian primary school drives innovation and creativity with iPad

Located deep in the heart of Sydney’s southwestern suburbs in a low socioeconomic area, a local primary school has built on its existing one-to-one iPad initiative to find innovative ways to engage every one of its students during the global pandemic, and beyond.

With a community of students representing 50 different cultures, of which 73 percent are from non-English-speaking backgrounds and three-quarters speak English as a second language, St Therese Catholic Primary School turned to iPad to help them flourish against all odds.

“All of our students have the right and the capacity to learn, no matter what challenges they may be facing,” says Michelle McKinnon, principal of St Therese Catholic Primary School in Sadleir Miller. “iPad doesn’t just allow our students to think outside of the box — they can redesign the box on their own terms. It gives our students the freedom to explore and express their ideas in the way that makes the best sense to them. That could be in writing, as an audio report, via a video presentation, or even an animation that they create themselves.”