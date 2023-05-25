UPDATE May 25, 2023
Apple Fitness+ celebrates Pride with a new Artist Spotlight featuring Madonna
In celebration of Pride, Apple Fitness+ is introducing new workouts and meditations that will shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a new Artist Spotlight featuring music by longtime social activist and ally Madonna.
The Artist Spotlight series — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — expands with new workouts featuring music by Madonna. On Monday, June 5, new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across workout types including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga.
With over four decades of unmatched global hits and record-setting tours, Madonna is the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. She is also recognized as the best-selling female recording artist ever by Guinness World Records.
For the first time in any fitness service, the energy and themes of each workout are inspired by Madonna’s impact on self-acceptance and inclusivity across music, culture, and style. The music playlist in each workout features hits from each decade of her career, starting with the 1980s and continuing into the 2010s. Each trainer leading the workouts will be styled in one of the singer’s legendary fashion looks. In a Cycling workout, Fitness+ trainer Tyrell Désean empowers users to express themselves while rocking a white lace wedding dress inspired by the artist’s memorable style at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards show and hit song “Like a Virgin.” In a Rowing workout, Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia celebrates the artist’s change and reinvention through the decades while honoring her iconic fashion in the "Material Girl" music video.
Starting Monday, May 29, Fitness+ will further celebrate Pride month in June by introducing seven new workouts and meditations that honor the LGBTQ+ community. Each workout will feature music playlists of LGBTQ+ artists and allies while spreading the message of inclusivity and acceptance for all. The workouts will also feature special Pride lighting inspired by the rainbow flag. Fitness+ trainer Christian Howard leads a new meditation reflecting on iconic leaders who have united communities in support of equal rights.
A new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, matching watch face, and iOS wallpaper are now available, celebrating the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities around the world. Through these efforts, Apple supports LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations that are working to bring about positive change, including Equality Federation Institute, Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, GLSEN, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project.
Pricing and Availability
- Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (U.S.) per month or $79.99 (U.S.) per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.
- Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.
- Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.
- Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 or later, iPhone 11 or later, iPad (9th generation) or later, iPad Air (5th generation) or later, iPad mini (6th generation) or later, iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) or later, Apple TV HD, or Apple TV 4K (2nd generation). One month of Fitness+ is included for all other new subscribers.
- Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.
- To get the newest features, users must make sure their devices are running the latest software version.
- The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store App for $49 (U.S.).
- The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper require watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.
