Apple Fitness+ celebrates Pride with a new Artist Spotlight featuring Madonna

In celebration of Pride, Apple Fitness+ is introducing new workouts and meditations that will shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a new Artist Spotlight featuring music by longtime social activist and ally Madonna.

The Artist Spotlight series — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — expands with new workouts featuring music by Madonna. On Monday, June 5, new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across workout types including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga.

With over four decades of unmatched global hits and record-setting tours, Madonna is the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. She is also recognized as the best-selling female recording artist ever by Guinness World Records.