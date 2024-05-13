Apple News+ introduced Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and a new Offline Mode that automatically provides recent and personalized News content for subscribers when they’re not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. Both features are available with iOS 17.5 or later for News+ subscribers.1

“We’re always working to improve the experience for our News+ subscribers,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “Our new daily word game Quartiles is a fun addition to our popular crossword offerings. And Offline Mode makes it easy to access the hundreds of magazines, newspapers, narrated articles, and more included in a News+ subscription — no matter where you are.”

Quartiles challenges players to form words by selecting tiles containing two to four letters, and users collect points based on word length. New puzzles are available each day, and players can also choose to share a Quartiles puzzle with other News+ subscribers.