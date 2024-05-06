May 6, 2024

UPDATE

Five new games, including Ubisoft’s Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, arrive on Apple Arcade

New Apple Vision Pro spatial game Where Cards Fall launches May 30

Five new games join Apple Arcade in the next month — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Where Cards Fall. The service introduces players to their next favorite titles while providing new experiences for their go-to games that they enjoy daily, with no ads or in-app purchases.

On May 30, players with Apple Vision Pro can unravel dreamlike spatial puzzles with full 3D depth and immersion in Where Cards Fall. The 2020 Apple Design Award-winning game features tactile, accessible controls handcrafted for Apple Vision Pro. Players will use natural gestures to manipulate and bring houses of cards to life, set against the backdrop of a captivating coming-of-age story.

On June 6, Arcade players will also be able to experience the mischievous, playful, and wacky Rabbids — popular characters introduced in the hit Rayman series from Ubisoft — in Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, an all-new adventure card battler where the Rabbids have been set loose across the multiverse. Other titles joining the service include Return to Monkey Island+, a modern take on the classic point-and-click adventure, and the sixth game in the timeless series; Tomb of the Mask+, a devilishly fast tomb-raiding platformer game with an eye-catching retro style; and Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+, a wedding-themed time management game from veteran developer GameHouse.

Games Launching June 6

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse by Ubisoft

Embark on the wackiest journey as the mischievous Rabbids run amok across the multiverse. In this zany new adventure, players must gather their wits and build the ultimate deck, featuring an eclectic mix of knights, ninjas, pirates, cowboy Rabbids, and more. They will explore five outlandish universes, from the Noodles Valleys of Dragon Land to the mighty Mount Rabbidsmore, encountering absurd Rabbids at every turn. With their best deck and imaginative combinations, players can also challenge other players in the PvP arena. Get ready to laugh, strategize, and embrace the chaos in this uproarious romp through the worlds of Rabbids.

Return to Monkey Island+ by Devolver Digital

Return to Monkey Island+ is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that follows the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The game continues the story of Guybrush Threepwood, his zombie pirate nemesis LeChuck, and his true love Elaine Marley. Return to Monkey Island+ is playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Players will solve puzzles and explore the islands with a clever evolution of classic point-and-click adventure game controls.

Tomb of the Mask+ by Playgendary

Tomb of the Mask+ features a torturous labyrinth full of unpredictable twists and turns. Seeking adventure, players enter a tomb to find a strange mask that allows them to easily climb walls. Equipped with the mask and strange new abilities, players will face a variety of traps, enemies, game mechanics, and power-ups in this action-packed retro-style platformer game.

Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+ by GameHouse

Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+ is a perfect getaway for the lovers of fashion, romance, celebrity gossip, and time management games. Say “Yes!” to the dress in this popular wedding-themed time management game, and get ready to take the New York bridal scene by storm. Players will step into the world of wedding planning and put their dress designing skills to the test, traveling to unique bridal boutiques across six glamorous locations.

In May, players can also look forward to fun new updates to popular games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more. In June, Apple Arcade will feature exciting new updates from fan-favorite games that are perfect for playing with family and friends, including Bloons TD 6+, Crossy Road Castle, Disney SpellStruck, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

This offer is available to new subscribers only. One subscription covers one Family Sharing group. The offer is good for three months after eligible device activation. The plan automatically renews until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply. The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. The plan automatically renews after the trial until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

