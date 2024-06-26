Apple expands Self Service Repair Diagnostics support to Europe

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair — a software tool that enables users to troubleshoot issues — is now available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Launched in the U.S. in December 2023, Diagnostics gives users the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test products for optimal parts functionality and performance, and it helps identify which parts may need repair. With this expansion, Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models in 33 countries and 24 languages.

Diagnostics is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to extend the lifespan of Apple products. While Apple is committed to providing safe and affordable repair options, designing and building long-lasting products remains the top priority. The best type of repair for customers and the planet is one that is never needed. Today, Apple published a whitepaper explaining the company’s principles for designing for longevity — a careful balance between product durability and repairability.

Customers can access Apple Diagnostics to better understand whether their product needs repair. They can begin the session on a second product and check the status and performance on the device that may need repair. After beginning the session and following the onscreen prompts, customers will know whether their products need repair and which parts need to be replaced.

Launched in April 2022, Self Service Repair gives anyone with relevant experience repairing electronic devices access to the manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Self Service Repair supports 42 Apple products, and now includes MacBook Air models powered by M3. Next year, Canada will become the 34th country in which Apple offers Self Service Repair.