New Apple Immersive Video series, films, concerts, and more set to premiere on Apple Vision Pro beginning July 18

Apple Vision Pro users will experience breathtaking series, films, and more spanning action-adventure, documentary, music, scripted, sports, and travel

Starting this week, Apple is releasing all-new series and films captured in Apple Immersive Video that will debut exclusively on Apple Vision Pro. Apple Immersive Video is a remarkable storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.

Boundless, a new series that invites viewers to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are, premieres at 6 p.m. PT today, July 18, with “Hot Air Balloons.” The next installment of Wild Life, the nature documentary series that brings viewers up close to some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet, premieres in August. Elevated, an aerial travel series that whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights, will launch in September.

Later this year, users can enjoy special performances featuring the world’s biggest artists, starting with an immersive experience from The Weeknd; the first scripted Apple Immersive short film, Submerged, written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger; a behind-the-scenes and on-the-court view of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend; and Big-Wave Surfing, the first installment of a new sports series with Red Bull.



“Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”

Boundless

With Boundless, viewers embark on the trips they’ve only dreamed of as they meet inspiring people in extraordinary places. In “Hot Air Balloons,” viewers take to the skies over the otherworldly landscape of Cappadocia, Türkiye. In the next episode, “Arctic Surfing,” available this fall, viewers can flow with a group of intrepid surfers who have moved to a frigid region north of the Arctic Circle in search of wintry waves.

Wild Life

This August, Apple releases the second episode of Wild Life, which takes viewers to Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, where orphaned elephants find their footing in the care of their keepers, frolic in frothy mud baths, and form a chosen family with each other, their human companions, and the wild elephants that roam the lands beyond. Later this year, viewers will brave the deep with a bold group of divers in the Bahamas, who come face-to-face with apex predators and discover creatures much more complex than often portrayed.

Elevated

In the inaugural episode of Elevated, an aerial travel series that premieres this September, viewers will fly above volcanoes, climb up and over waterfalls, and discover untold natural wonders across the world’s longest island chain, Hawaii. In the next episode, available later this year, viewers will experience a crisp autumn in New England, with a stunning journey along winding coastlines and above breathtakingly beautiful rivers.

Submerged

Submerged, the first scripted short film captured in Apple Immersive Video, will premiere this fall. Set during World War II, the action-adventure story brings viewers aboard a submarine as the vessel’s sailors struggle to survive a deadly torpedo attack. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger, Submerged showcases the unique storytelling capabilities that are only possible with Apple Immersive Video on Apple Vision Pro.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

This fall, basketball fans will enjoy a unique perspective of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with an immersive short film that features the Rising Stars, the Slam Dunk contest, the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge with Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry, and the All-Star Game.

An Immersive Experience from The Weeknd

The Apple Music Award-winning and seven-time diamond-certified artist The Weeknd returns to the spotlight with an immersive experience that will premiere exclusively on Apple Vision Pro later this year.

Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing

Viewers will feel the power of the ocean like never before as elite surfers attempt to ride the barrel of the heaviest wave in the world off the remote coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti. This piece is filming this summer and will be available later this year.

Empowering Filmmakers with New Tools for Apple Immersive Video

Apple and Blackmagic Design will empower professional filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with a new production workflow for Apple Immersive Video, including a brand-new Blackmagic camera — URSA Cine Immersive — and updated versions of DaVinci Resolve Studio and Apple Compressor. This comprehensive toolkit, which will be available later this year, will help make even more immersive films and series available to Apple Vision Pro users around the world.

More series, films, concerts, and sports captured in Apple Immersive Video will be released this year.

Availability

Apple Vision Pro is available in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S.

Users in these countries and regions can enjoy a preview of Apple Immersive Video and learn more about the magic of Apple Vision Pro by booking a free, 30-minute demo at their local Apple Store.

These Apple Immersive Video pieces are available at no additional cost from the Apple TV app in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Users in China can access Apple Immersive Video from the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.

New Apple Immersive Video pieces debut in U.S. English with subtitles in additional languages. Title availability varies by country or region.

