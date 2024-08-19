August 19, 2024

Apple celebrates America’s national parks with an Apple Pay donation campaign and new ways to explore with Apple Maps

Today through August 25, Apple will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made through Apple using Apple Pay

As the U.S. National Park Service marks its 108th birthday this week, Apple is celebrating with more ways to support and experience America’s parks. Today through August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S.1 Additionally, this fall, Apple Maps will make it even easier for users to explore national parks with details for thousands of hikes.

For eight years, Apple has engaged customers in support for the National Park Foundation as part of the company’s long-standing efforts to protect and connect communities to America’s national parks. This includes sharing content and resources across Apple platforms that bring users closer to these treasured places, from the “Nature Awaits” playlist on Apple Music now playing in retail stores across the country, to over 30 Apple Maps Guides curated by the National Park Foundation.

“Every time I visit a national park, I’m struck by their extraordinary beauty and incredibly rich history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to help preserve these natural treasures that inspire so many people. Their important work helps ensure that future generations will be able to experience that same sense of awe, wonder, and reverence for the planet we call home.”

Supporting the Next Generation of Park Champions

The National Park Foundation funds programs across the country that ensure America’s national parks remain a place where nature can thrive and visitors can learn and explore. Programs like Field Science and ParkVentures are creating pathways for youth to engage in immersive learning experiences and explore STEM career paths, while addressing barriers to access and engagement with parks. For example, Apple’s support has helped fund the EcoLogik Institute’s important work to foster the next generation of park champions.

This summer, in collaboration with Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego, California, the organization is supporting young explorers and scientists ages 10 to 16 — empowering them to discover and deepen their connection to nature and see themselves as scientists, engineers, innovators, and leaders who can make a difference. Through apprenticeships and other work experiences, participants gain valuable on-the-ground experience in natural resources science career fields.

For 17-year-old Addison Shapiro, the experience at EcoLogik camp was transformative and evolved into new opportunities to engage in fieldwork and support species monitoring surveys at Cabrillo. “EcoLogik has given me an amazing community,” said Addison. “I’ve made so many lifelong friends and met inspiring women in STEM who have not only broadened my perspective, but also motivated me to pursue a career in the life sciences.”

“By investing in the interest and passion of young women and girls who want to explore careers in STEM, we can empower them to become the next generation of environmental stewards,” said Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation’s president and CEO. “The EcoLogik Institute’s project is proof that when we nurture a love of science, provide access to national parks, and equip young women like Addison with the tools to succeed, they will see their potential come to life. With the support of Apple, together we’re creating a future where every girl can see herself as the next scientist, park ranger, and other endless aspirations.”

New Ways to Enjoy and Explore National Parks

This fall, Apple Maps will introduce new features to help users explore the world. Across U.S. national parks, users will be able to browse thousands of hikes in Maps — filtered by length, elevation, and route type — and follow along with turn-by-turn guidance. In addition, users across the U.S. can explore topographic maps on iPhone with contour lines, trail details, and more. They can also build custom walking routes to tailor their adventures to their personal preferences, whether for a steep, uphill climb or a leisurely walk in nature. All national park hikes and custom routes can be saved and accessed offline while away from cell service or Wi‑Fi.

This week, Apple users can celebrate the nature, history, and heritage of national parks at home or while exploring. On August 25, Apple Watch users around the world can earn a limited-edition award and animated stickers for Messages by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.

Apple’s efforts to help people enjoy and access national parks are part of the company’s broader global commitment to support communities and protect the planet. Today, Apple is carbon neutral across its global corporate operations, and is making significant progress toward Apple 2030: the company’s ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across the entire supply chain and lifetime use of every product by the end of this decade.

Donations are limited to a maximum of $1 million.

