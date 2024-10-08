October 8, 2024

UPDATE

Apple’s Swift Student Challenge to open in February 2025

Apple’s Swift Student Challenge has given thousands of students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills. The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will open in February for three weeks. Students, educators, and their advocates can find out how to prepare for the challenge and sign up to be notified when applications open at developer.apple.com. Apple will recognize a total of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. From this esteemed group, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer.

“At Apple, we are committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of coders. Every year, we’re incredibly impressed by the ingenuity of the apps students are creating, and we’re excited to see what the next round of the challenge will bring,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Apple is also unveiling updated Swift Coding Club resources to help students prepare for the Swift Student Challenge, while building community and developing skills for a future career. The Swift Coding Club starter kit provides activities to empower students with a passion for app development to further explore Swift and SwiftUI and spread the word among their peers.

In addition, new Develop in Swift Tutorials offer students a great first step toward a career in app development using Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode — Apple’s integrated development environment — as they build innovative apps for all Apple platforms.