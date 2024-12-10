December 10, 2024

Apple Music expands live global radio offering with three brand-new stations

The new Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill live-hosted radio stations offer listeners more exclusive shows from some of the world’s most vital artists, including Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Grupo Frontera, Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, Nia Archives, Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and more

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today launched three new live global radio stations on Apple Music. Music fans around the world can now tune in to Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill — in addition to Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country — and listen to live-hosted radio for free, without a subscription, on Apple Music Radio.

“Apple Music Radio is the beating heart of our service, representing the intersection of exceptional human voices and curation with cutting-edge technology that shapes and influences culture,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “We put a lot of time and care into making sure these new radio stations are really bespoke, highly curated, and hosted by some of the world’s best music commentators with unique programming that we know our listeners will love.”

Since launching in 2015, the award-winning Apple Music Radio has become the home for exclusive programming by top global music experts and content that music lovers can’t find anywhere else — from interviews with the biggest artists on the planet across genres, to shows hosted and shaped by the artists themselves.

“Music is crucial to our health and happiness, and what Apple Music Radio brings is a sense that your music is always there for you, always on, and waiting for you to just tap in,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. “In a world of AI and algorithms, Apple Music Radio is live. It’s real people, it’s a shared event, and I’m so excited to be broadening that experience to listeners worldwide with three new stations.”

Introducing Apple Música Uno

Apple Música Uno speaks directly to the wealth of stylistic diversity in Latin music around the world. The focus will always be on music, specifically what’s new, current, and moving culture — from Música Mexicana and reggaetón, to tropical, Latin pop, and more. Latin superstar Becky G is the station’s official launch host, and fellow luminaries Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera will host special shows of their own. On a daily basis, listeners will be welcomed by Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero, two prominent radio personalities whose passion for music and drawing cross-cultural connections will set the tone and energy for the station as a whole. They will each host their own flagship playlist show five days a week, with Sicairos helming La Oficial Radio, and Lechero taking over ¡Dale Play! Radio. Additional programming will include Puro Pop Radio, informed by the beloved playlist of the same name, while weekend programming will take cues from Cumbia Pa’ La Fiesta, Canciones Caras, and Por Siempre Hits.

The first song to air on Apple Música Uno will be Bad Bunny’s new release, “EL CLúB.” Artists will frequently provide track-by-track breakdowns of their own albums, as well as a look into the songs that have most recently inspired them. On-air talent will speak Spanish and English.

“I feel incredibly honored to have my own Apple Music radio show and be the voice of Apple Música Uno, where I can curate some of my favorite tracks and share my experiences with my fans,” said Becky G. “Growing up, I used to watch and listen to music programs that inspired me so much, and I was always in awe of the artists before me. Now, years later, I can’t believe I get to have my own show and hopefully inspire others in the same way. I hope fans will tune in, laugh with us, enjoy some great music, discover new tracks they haven’t heard before, and leave feeling inspired.”

Introducing Apple Music Club

Apple Music Club is home to anyone who loves dance and electronic music, as well as club culture. But it’s also more ambitious than that. Whether in Berlin or Brooklyn, London or Tokyo, every party or club night must end at some point. It won’t on Apple Music Club, where mixes from the globe’s most important and forward-thinking DJs and dance floors will be thoughtfully curated into a set that is fully alive, and happening around the clock, every day of the year. Tim Sweeney and NAINA will act as guides, providing context around each mix, which will cover a full spectrum of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground — all of them also available at any time as DJ Mixes on Apple Music.

To kick off the never-ending party, Sweeney will play the iconic club track “Big Fun” by the pivotal electronic dance music band Inner City. New and exclusive mixes from Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, and Nia Archives have also been confirmed, in addition to sets from Apple Music curators Circoloco, Tomorrowland, The Warehouse Project, fabric, Hï Ibiza, Stone Island Sound, and many more.

“My show is a series of recordings taken from The Floor, a club that I opened for 10 days in London in May 2024,” said Jamie xx. “I invited all my friends and collaborators down to play sets alongside me. Some of my favorite DJs and artists appear in these sets, so I’m very grateful to them, and I’m so glad to be able to have all these sets here in one place for listeners on Apple Music.”

Introducing Apple Music Chill

Apple Music Chill is an escape, a refuge, a sanctuary in sound — a place listeners can turn to throughout their day. It’s a radio station committed to a mood. Programming will be a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres, interspersed with mindful moments meant to remind listeners to make the time to find center and calm. The aim is to offer respite through expert curation, a place where listeners can feel at ease at any time.

Apple Music Chill will kick off with the exclusive premiere of Beck’s new recording of George Harrison’s “Be Here Now,” the first song to air on the station. Listeners will also find the velvety tones of discerning tastemakers like Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and Zane Lowe expertly taking them through stories of calm and wellbeing in their own hosted shows, while Apple Music’s Sabi will act as station guide throughout the week.

“All my listening life I’ve been drawn to the slower, quieter, more mysterious end of the musical spectrum,” said Eno. “My radio show gives me the chance to share with others some of the things I’ve found there.”

Radio has a dedicated destination across all of the Apple Music ecosystem. Apple Music listeners can find a newly updated Radio tab, which will make interviews and shows hosted by artists across all stations easier than ever to discover.

Over the past decade, Apple Music Radio’s state-of-the-art studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London, Paris, and Berlin have become a welcome and key destination for both established and emerging artists from around the world to release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans.

Fans can enjoy Apple Music Radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill, in addition to Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country.

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com , plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music

